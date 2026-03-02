Tom Hanks’ Rapping Son Chet Haze Stranded In Colombia Without U.S. Passport

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chet Haze is stranded in Colombia after his US passport expired, forcing him to seek emergency help from American embassy officials.

Tom Hanks’ son, rapper Chet Haze, found himself stuck overseas in Colombia after claiming his US passport had become invalid during his South American trip.

The rapper posted desperate social media messages asking for help to return home. His travel documents apparently expired while he was visiting the country, leaving him unable to board flights back to America.

The 33-year-old performer has made headlines before for his attempts to break into Hip-Hop music and controversial social media posts. Chet released several rap tracks over the years, but his career has been met with mixed reactions from the Hip-Hop community due to his privileged background and perceived cultural appropriation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVRM\_\_hEUTO/?hl=en

Chet’s passport issues stem from administrative problems rather than legal troubles. The State Department typically handles these cases through emergency travel documents for stranded American citizens abroad.

His father, Tom Hanks, has not publicly commented on the situation, though family sources suggest they are working to resolve the matter quickly.

His social media posts from the country showed him enjoying local culture and music before the passport problems emerged.

Passport expiration issues are common among American tourists who don’t check the validity of their documents before international trips. Similar cases typically resolve within 72 hours once proper paperwork is submitted to consular services.