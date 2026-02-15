Tone Loc Hospitalized in Atlanta

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tone Loc was hospitalized in Atlanta with a medical emergency while traveling to serve as grand marshal for Alabama’s KOK Mardi Gras Parade.

Tone Loc won’t be leading Alabama’s biggest Mardi Gras celebration after landing in an Atlanta hospital.

The “Wild Thing” rapper was set to serve as grand marshal for the 2026 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade in Dothan.

But the American Music Award winner hit a medical emergency while traveling from California to Alabama.

The Krewe of Kolosse broke the news on social media Friday. They said Tone Loc got admitted to an Atlanta hospital during his trip east.

“The Krewe of Kolosse sends its thoughts and well wishes to Tone Loc and his family during this time,” the organization wrote. “We look forward to coordinating a rescheduled appearance in the near future and will provide updates as they become available.”

The 58-year-old rapper has dealt with health scares before. He collapsed on stage multiple times since the mid-1990s.

Some incidents involved seizures during live performances.

In 2013, Tone Loc passed out during a concert in Iowa and refused hospital treatment. He also collapsed at an Atlanta show in 2011. Medical personnel have responded to several of his stage incidents over the years.

The KOK parade rolled through downtown Dothan at 3 p.m. Saturday without its planned celebrity leader. Thousands of people still lined the three-mile route from the Garden District into downtown.

Tone Loc rose to fame in the late 1980s with hits like “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.” He also appeared in movies including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective with Jim Carrey.

The rapper’s management team hasn’t released details about his current condition or expected recovery time.