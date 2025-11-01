Toni Braxton Tells Heartfelt Story Of Birdman’s Broadway Blunder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Toni Braxton revealed how her friendship with Birdman turned into marriage and why she filed for divorce just two weeks after their secret wedding.

Toni Braxton opened up about her unexpected marriage and rollercoaster romance with Birdman during a recent appearance on NBC’s Jenna & Friends, revealing how their decades-long friendship quietly turned into something deeper.

The Grammy-winning singer said the two tied the knot in a private ceremony on August 8, 2024, and recently marked their first anniversary.

But the celebration came after a rocky start—Braxton filed for divorce just two weeks after the wedding, according to court documents, citing August 10 as their separation date.

She later withdrew the petition five months later, with Birdman’s consent.

“We’ve been friends for over 25 years. He used to go to all my shows. He was there for my baby shower, that kind of thing,” Braxton, 58, said during the interview.

Despite years of closeness, she added that he “never crossed the line.”

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer affectionately described the Cash Money Records co-founder as her “dearest, dearest friend” and recalled a lighthearted moment from her Broadway run in Beauty and the Beast.

“He came to see me when I did Beauty and the Beast and he got there just before intermission and I’m like, ‘Why are you here so late?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I thought it was an opening act.’ I’m like, ‘It is Broadway. There is no opening act, dear.’”

Their romantic bond, she said, didn’t surface until recently.

“So we’ve been friends for a long time and a love connection started happening a couple of years ago,” Braxton said.

She later added that they’re like “peas and carrots.” The couple’s history dates back to 2016, when their relationship first became public. At the time, Braxton was dealing with complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2008.

Birdman stood by her side, and their bond deepened through her health battles. The two got engaged in 2018, but the engagement was called off by early 2019.

Braxton was hospitalized again in September 2024 due to lupus-related issues, but has since recovered. She continues to advocate for lupus awareness and has partnered with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to urge early screenings and treatment.

Birdman helped build Cash Money Records into a Hip-Hop powerhouse, launching the careers of artists like Lil Wayne and Drake.

Though known for keeping his personal life under wraps, his relationship with Braxton has been one of his rare public romances.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August 2025, with Braxton posting a photo on Instagram showing off her diamond ring with the caption “Happy Anniversary.”