Top Dawg Entertainment Delivered Joy With $2 Million Donation In Watts

Top Dawg Entertainment delivered more than just music this holiday season, donating an estimated $2 million worth of toys, clothing and services during its 12th annual TDE Christmas concert and community celebration in Watts, California.

The two-day event, held on December 18 and 19 at Nickerson Gardens, drew 8,000 attendees and featured performances by SZA, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ab-Soul, Ray Vaughn, and others, with surprise appearances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Monica, and Mario.

The concert, a staple in South Los Angeles, was paired with a massive community giveaway. Families received toys, shoes, clothing and access to resources, including a job fair, free haircuts, youth sports, holiday-themed installations and even a snow zone.

“TDE Christmas started as something deeply personal. Kids from Nickerson Gardens giving back to the same community that raised us,” said Brandon “Big B” Tiffith, President of Top Dawg Love The Kids and TDE Chief Marketing Officer. “We were just trying to show up for our neighborhood. Now, twelve years in, it’s grown into a movement powered by our artists, our partners, and our community. With Top Dawg Love the Kids, we’re able to turn success into service and make an impact at a scale that still feels personal. Watching families return year after year reminds us that this isn’t just an event, it’s a legacy.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Dr. Dre performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Snoop Dogg performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Ab-Soul performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Chef Boy attends the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Mario attends the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Jay Rock attends the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Jay Rock attends the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: SiR attends the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

The event also included a job fair, in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles’ Watts WorkSource Center, which offered employment opportunities and reentry pathways for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“Twelve years in, this concert and toy drive is still one of the most meaningful things we do,” said TDE President Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. “It’s our way of showing love where it matters, making sure kids feel seen, celebrated, and excited during a time of year that should feel special. From shoes and clothes to toys and live performances, it’s about creating moments they’ll remember. It started in our community, but the doors are open to everyone. What matters most is the joy we share and the memories we help create.”

Last year’s event drew a record-breaking 12,000 people, and this year’s turnout and donations reflect the label’s ongoing commitment to Watts. Since its founding in 2004 by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE has grown into a powerhouse in Hip-Hop and R&B, with a roster that includes Grammy-winning and chart-topping talent.

This year’s holiday programming was supported by sponsors including Live Nation, Jakks Pacific Toys, Red Bull, UGG, iHeartMedia, SiriusXM, Nike, Amazon Fresh, and the Los Angeles Rams.



