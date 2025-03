Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022 but maintains his innocence. Despite being behind bars, he made a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast last week.

During the conversation, he claimed the DNA discovered on the gun used to shoot Megan in 2020 wasn’t his.

“Ninety percent contributor on this gun is a male and the rest of the percentages of this gun are two females and another male,” he said. “None of those four people are my DNA. So, I’m 100 percent excluded, not inconclusive like they said when I was in trial. I’m 100% excluded from this gun when it comes to DNA. My fingerprints are 100 percent excluded from the magazine, from the gun, from the bullets, from anything that has to do with this gun.”

Tory Lanez explains on the NELK podcast that the prosecutors LIED about his DNA evidence being INCONCLUSIVE and that his DNA was FULLY EXCLUDED from the gun… He also points out that the LAPD sealed the gun to PREVENT Kelsey’s DNA being found in the appeal 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/fkw94p5GPU — C🅿️3 (@burner_cp2) February 28, 2025

That wasn’t the only revelation. Tory Lanez also revealed he’s dropping an album on Friday (March 7) and promised it won’t sound like it was recorded in jail.

‘I’ma make sure it’s finished by that time. […] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation,” he said. “Like, y’all know I’m more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done.

“You have to think [about] everybody who’s done music from prison or who’s done music from jail. Usually, it’s like this. Over the phone, s###-sounding, like, ‘Yo, this sucks.’ That’s not what I’m doing here.”

A recent prison riot abruptly interrupted a recording session last month. Footage of the incident surfaced online, showing Lanez delivering his bars over the phone.

“$500 on the Zelle will make ’em do gymnastics,” he raps. “Seen that n#### run up to the yard and he got backflipped/Cried in the cell so many nights, that I got trapped in.”

Then he abruptly stopped rapping as chaos erupted around him. Lanez walked away from the camera and seemingly got pepper sprayed. He did, however, continue to keep filming.

Megan Thee Stallion, on the other hand, is intensifying her legal battle against Lanez and blogger Milagro Gramz. She has secured permission to depose Lanez as part of her defamation lawsuit against Gramz, who’s accused of spreading false claims about her.

Her legal team believes questioning Lanez is “necessary for Ms. Pete to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant’s conduct and Defendant’s relationship with Mr. Peterson, in support of her claims.”

Megan says Gramz promoted a deepfake video and conducted a harassment campaign on Lanez’s behalf, which allegedly involved payments discussed with Lanez’s father. The judge has approved the motion, and Lanez will soon be questioned under oath while serving his prison sentence.