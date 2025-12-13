Trump Condoms Found In Epstein Estate Dump & MAGA Explodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump-branded novelty condoms discovered among Jeffrey Epstein’s personal items have triggered reactions across social media from people who can’t help but comment on the bizarre revelation.

The House Oversight Committee Democrats released 19 photos on Friday from Epstein’s estate collection.

One image shows novelty condoms featuring President Trump’s face spread across a table with a sign reading “Trump Condom $4.50.” The photo came from Epstein’s personal computer and email account.

The condom discovery adds another layer to the ongoing scrutiny of Donald Trump’s past relationship with Epstein. The convicted sex offender kept thousands of photos documenting his connections to influential figures.

Trump has no shame , he put his name on condoms. Mf will sell anything pic.twitter.com/QCTdXGsDSe — Reggie Reg (@ReggieRegexp) December 12, 2025

Other images released Friday show President Donald Trump at parties with Epstein, along with photos of Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, Bill Gates and Prince Andrew. The photos don’t imply wrongdoing but demonstrate Epstein’s extensive network of high-profile contacts.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

The White House pushed back against the photo release. “House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

Congress passed legislation last month requiring the Department of Justice to release its files from the Epstein investigation by December 19. Donald Trump signed the bill, but those files haven’t been released yet.

The novelty condoms represent just one item among Epstein’s collection of sex toys and adult materials documented in the photo release. The House Oversight Committee said the latest batch contains more than 95,000 images total.

Social media users have been sharing memes and reactions to the Trump condom photos since their release on Friday morning. The bizarre nature of the discovery has made it prime material for online commentary and jokes.

The photos were taken from Epstein’s estate after he died in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

It opens a whole new narrative finding condoms in those pics from Epstein's computer that have Donald Trump on them. Was Trump some kind of business partner or was Epstein's island a secret Trump resort? Did Epstein take the fall for Trump? Was Epstein murdered, if so by who? pic.twitter.com/ypBIncnYg1 — J (@ForFunwhoohoo) December 12, 2025