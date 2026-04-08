Trump-Loving Investor Against DEI is trying To Take Over UMG

Bill Ackman submitted a $64.4 billion takeover bid for UMG, targeting the label home to Taylor Swift, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

Bill Ackman just made a move that’s about to shake up the entire music industry with a $64.4 billion takeover bid for Universal Music Group.

Pershing Square Capital is offering shareholders $10.85 billion in cash plus 0.77 shares of the new company for each UMG share they hold, and this isn’t some random play by a hedge fund manager.

Ackman’s got a track record of aggressive corporate moves, from his 2014 hostile takeover attempt on Allergan with Valeant Pharmaceuticals to his current 46.9% stake in Howard Hughes Holdings, which he’s transforming into a diversified holding company.

According to Deadline, Ackman praised CEO Lucian Grainge’s work but argued that UMG has “languished” in recent years despite strong artist performance.

The timing here is interesting because Ackman’s been building his position since 2021, when he first grabbed a 10% stake in the company.

UMG’s stock has dropped 23% this year, and Ackman is blaming the delay of a U.S. listing for the poor performance.

He’s not wrong about the market struggles, but what’s really telling is how this fits into his broader strategy of activist investing and reshaping major corporations from the inside out.

Drake’s legal battles with UMG over the past year have also highlighted tensions within the label, and Ackman is likely banking on the idea that new leadership could smooth things over.

What makes this bid particularly significant is Ackman’s political shift and his willingness to challenge established institutions.

He’s moved from being a Democratic donor to publicly backing Donald Trump in 2024, and he’s become vocal about his opposition to DEI initiatives and corporate governance issues.

This ideological pivot suggests he’s not just after profits but wants to reshape how major companies operate.

UMG’s roster includes Taylor Swift, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, so whoever controls the label controls some of the biggest voices in music right now.

Universal Music hasn’t responded to the offer yet, but the company’s board will have to seriously consider whether Ackman’s vision aligns with its long-term strategy or whether it wants to fight to stay independent.