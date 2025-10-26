Turk Replies To Birdman’s Insults During No Limit Vs. Cash Money Verzus

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Turk responded to Birdman after the Cash Money boss flamed him on stage during Verzuz for not showing up to help during the battle with No Limit.

Turk fired back at Birdman after being publicly mocked during the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz battle in Las Vegas.

During the high-profile Verzuz event, Birdman took a jab at Turk for not showing up, calling him out in front of the crowd.

“Shout out to Turk, you little b####, you ain’t here but f### you, we gonna f### with you and we wanna f### with you, you heard me?” Birdman said. “We gonna f### with that b#### and we wanna f### with him. You leave, we gonna still multiply and Cash Money ain’t gonna never die. Long as I’m alive, Cash Money ain’t gonna never die.”

Turk, who was noticeably absent from the stage, responded online with sharp words of his own. He claimed Cash Money “lost the Verzuz ‘cause they needed Turk” and blamed the group’s lack of preparation and unity for what he said was an underwhelming performance.

In a separate statement, Turk addressed Birdman’s comments directly, saying, “I don’t kiss no ass, bruh. I wish them dudes well. But man, I wish myself more well, man. You know what I’m talking about? That’s just what it is.”

The tension between Turk and the Cash Money camp has been brewing since mid-2025, when Turk was removed from the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour.

According to Turk, he was initially promised $400,000 for the full tour but was later offered a reduced rate for shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.

After refusing the cut, Turk said he was dropped from the lineup and labeled a “security risk” by the tour’s promoters, Artist by Artist Agency and Dope Shows Inc., allegedly due to his ongoing issues with fellow Hot Boy BG. Turk believes that reason was fabricated and retaliatory.

Turk later filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, seeking over $300,000 for breach of contract. His wife and manager, Erica “Emani” Virgil, called the move “a blatant retaliatory act” tied to financial disagreements, not safety concerns.

Turk clarified that Cash Money and Birdman were not responsible for his removal, stating that outside promoters handled his booking. He also issued a cease-and-desist letter to the promoters, accusing them of using his name to sell tickets after cutting him from the tour.