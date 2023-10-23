Tyga Lets It All Hang Out: Rapper’s Nude Vacation Snap Creates Online Frenzy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyga isn’t afraid to let it all hang out, sharing photos of himself strolling along the beach on vacation while completely nude.

Tyga is living his best life while on vacation.

The rapper who is currently embroiled in a legal battle over custody of his son with Blac Chyna, is taking some time out to relax on a beach trip. Tyga seemingly shed his worries – and everything else – during his trip, as shown in his vacation snaps.

He took to Instagram Sunday to post a few highlights from his trip. Tyga shared a series of photos of himself against a backdrop of golden sands, blue skies and crashing waves. The first few pics featured the “Brand New” hitmaker showing off his tattoos while wearing a pair of blue swim shorts, by the last slide, Tyga had ditched the clothes altogether.

In the final image, Tyga is photographed from behind while strolling along the shore completely nude.

“my presence is a present…kiss my ass,” he penned in the caption, borrowing a line from Kanye West’s 2010 hit “Monster.”

Fans shared the nude photo on X (formerly Twitter) causing Tyga to trend on the platform.

“wtf was tyga doing naked on the beach,” one person questioned while others were fascinated by his body art.

“imagine walking into work at ur tattoo shop tired as hell and tyga asks u to tattoo his asscheeks,” added another.

Check out some of the reactions below.

wtf was tyga doing naked on the beach pic.twitter.com/S53GtFIq67 — Tervis Scoot (@culturepuls) October 23, 2023

imagine walking into work at ur tattoo shop tired as hell and tyga asks u to tattoo his asscheeks https://t.co/jz4ozfavTh — ✼ (@candybIunt) October 23, 2023

Tyga butt booty ass naked on IG pic.twitter.com/mMTLQ4F2UX — NO$ (@turnthenotison) October 23, 2023