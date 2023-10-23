Tyga Lets It All Hang Out: Rapper’s Nude Vacation Snap Creates Online Frenzy

Tyga is living his best life while on vacation.
The rapper who is currently embroiled in a legal battle over custody of his son with Blac Chyna, is taking some time out to relax on a beach trip. Tyga seemingly shed his worries – and everything else – during his trip, as shown in his vacation snaps.
He took to Instagram Sunday to post a few highlights from his trip. Tyga shared a series of photos of himself against a backdrop of golden sands, blue skies and crashing waves. The first few pics featured the “Brand New” hitmaker showing off his tattoos while wearing a pair of blue swim shorts, by the last slide, Tyga had ditched the clothes altogether.
In the final image, Tyga is photographed from behind while strolling along the shore completely nude.
“my presence is a present…kiss my ass,” he penned in the caption, borrowing a line from Kanye West’s 2010 hit “Monster.”
Fans shared the nude photo on X (formerly Twitter) causing Tyga to trend on the platform.
“wtf was tyga doing naked on the beach,” one person questioned while others were fascinated by his body art.
“imagine walking into work at ur tattoo shop tired as hell and tyga asks u to tattoo his asscheeks,” added another.
Check out some of the reactions below.