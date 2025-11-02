Tyla Not Comfortable With Newfound Fame

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tyla shared how her rapid rise to fame left her feeling overwhelmed and why she prefers solitude when the spotlight fades.

Tyla revealed her discomfort with fame and her need for privacy during a revealing sit-down for Glamour’s Women of the Year issue, explaining how she keeps her circle tight and her public life limited when she’s not performing.

“Being very honest, I don’t really speak to people besides my family and very tight people,” she said. “I’m kind of just figuring it out by myself. I’m very private.”

The South African singer, who skyrocketed to global recognition in 2023 with her hit “Water,” admitted she still finds the attention surrounding her rise difficult to process.

“I remember in the beginning it was bizarre for me, because it felt like an overnight switch,” she said. “It was very drastic.”

While her stage persona thrives on attention, Tyla said she becomes far more reserved once the lights dim.

“When I’m on stage, I really do not care. I want people to look at me. I want everyone to be entertained,” she explained. “But when I’m off the stage, I’m kind of shy. I don’t want people watching me party. I want to be in my own world.”

Her sudden exposure to international audiences also brought culture shock. In the interview, Tyla shared how traveling the world reshaped her understanding of people and identity.

“I think at first, I was very taken aback, because I was kind of confused,” she said. “I’ve only known one thing for 23 years of my life; then I got to travel and learn about other cultures, other people. I learned what their normal was.”

Despite the whirlwind, she remains grounded by connecting with people who want to learn about her roots.

“I think it’s beautiful to meet people who are curious to know about how things are back home and to find the things we do have in common,” she said.

Tyla’s interview appears in Glamour’s 2023 Women of the Year edition.