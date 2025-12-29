Tyler Perry Accuser Asked For Money According To Texts: “I Barely Pay My Bills”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tyler Perry faced a second sexual assault lawsuit as texts showed the male accuser sought financial help before filing a $77 million sexual battery case.

Tyler Perry faces his second sexual assault lawsuit from a male accuser, as text messages between him and Mario Rodriguez show the plaintiff asking for financial help before filing the $77 million suit.

Rodriguez filed the sexual battery lawsuit last week, claiming Perry made unwanted advances and grabbed his penis. But text messages obtained by TMZ from August 31, 2024, show Rodriguez reaching out to Perry about health problems.

“Brother haven’t been feeling ok confused and lil nauseous I got blood work thinks its my teeth,” Rodriguez wrote to Perry. “I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it is what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af.”

The messages show Rodriguez was worried about his health and financial situation. He told Perry he was concerned about getting sepsis like his father and dying.

“I don’t want to get sepsis like my dad and pass away I don’t even wanna mention it because I don’t wanna make it real,” he wrote.

Rodriguez explained his dental problems in the messages.

“Feel sick most days never told anybody this but my mom and everybody is starting to notice my broke a 🦷. Don’t have insurance,” he said. He also mentioned his Beverly Hills dentist was “in prison for fraud.”

The messages continued with Rodriguez describing his symptoms.

“I’ve always been healthy but lately I’ve been waking up confused and dizzy and a bunch of stuff. I just can’t go to the doctor because I can’t even afford it. I don’t want anything. I just wanna be OK. Scared brother.”

Other messages from 2024 show Rodriguez thanking Perry and expressing love for him.

This marks the second sexual assault case against Tyler Perry from a male accuser. In June 2024, Derek Dixon filed a $260 million lawsuit against Perry, claiming sexual harassment and assault. Dixon starred as Dale on BET’s “The Oval.”

He claimed Perry subjected him to escalating sexual harassment starting in 2020 when he quit his job to work on the show. Dixon alleged Perry groped him on multiple occasions and retaliated when he resisted the advances.

Dixon left “The Oval” in September 2024 and spoke publicly about his allegations in interviews. He described jumping out of bed during one alleged incident with Perry.

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, called Rodriguez’s lawsuit “nothing but a 77 million dollar money grab scam.” Perry has denied all allegations in both cases.

The Rodriguez case centers on alleged incidents during the filming of “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” where Rodriguez had a small role. He claims Perry made unwanted sexual advances and physically assaulted him.

Both accusers worked on Perry’s productions before filing their lawsuits. The cases raise questions about workplace conduct in Perry’s entertainment empire.

Perry built his career creating the Madea character and producing films and TV shows through his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. He has become one of the most successful Black entertainers in Hollywood.

The text messages could play a key role in Rodriguez’s case as Perry’s legal team argues they show financial motivation behind the lawsuit.