Tyrese Denies He’s On The Run After Vicious Dog Mauling Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tyrese Gibson says he’s not hiding from police after his dogs allegedly killed a neighbor’s pet and insists he’s cooperating with attorneys from Los Angeles.

Tyrese Gibson is pushing back against claims he’s dodging law enforcement after his Cane Corsos allegedly mauled a neighbor’s dog to death in Atlanta, insisting he’s not on the run and is working with legal counsel to resolve the situation.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actor is now wanted on an animal cruelty charge in Fulton County after his unleashed dogs allegedly killed a five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry on September 18.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Gibson’s four large dogs wandering the neighborhood and scratching at a neighbor’s door shortly before the incident. Authorities say they had warned Gibson multiple times about his dogs roaming freely.

According to Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain Nicole Dwyer, there were five separate complaints in the 10 days leading up to the fatal attack.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

After initially agreeing to surrender his dogs on September 22, Gibson allegedly asked for more time when officers arrived. He was told that a search warrant would be issued if he didn’t comply.

When police returned, neither Gibson nor the dogs were at the property. The arrest warrant remains active as of this week. But Gibson, speaking through a representative, says the narrative being pushed is misleading.

In a statement shared by Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club, the entertainer said he is currently in Los Angeles with his family and legal team.

I received this exclusive Statement from

Attorneys for Tyrese & spoke to Tyrese himself ..



on claims that Tyrese is wanted after his dogs allegedly brutally attacked and killed another dog in his neighborhood—



FIRST! Tyrese wants everyone to know// he is not on the run.



He… pic.twitter.com/YWsmBCfnTK — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) September 30, 2025

“Tyrese wants everyone to know he is not on the run,” his representative said. “He says he’s in LA with his family and his attorneys are working to figure this all out. Tyrese says — if there was a demand for him to turn himself in on a certain day / time he would but he claims that’s not the case.”

His legal team confirmed Gibson was not in Atlanta when the incident happened but acknowledged his responsibility.

“Mr. Tyrese Gibson wishes to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog in this tragic incident,” the statement continued. “His heart is truly broken, and he has been praying for the family constantly, hoping they may one day find it in their hearts to forgive him.”

Gibson’s attorneys say he took immediate action once he learned what happened.

“Mr. Gibson was out of town when the incident occurred, but he accepts full responsibility for his dogs,” the statement read. “As soon as he learned what had happened, he immediately made the incredibly difficult decision to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes. The liability of keeping them was simply too great, and his heart could not bear the thought of anything like this ever happening again.”

Fulton County officials confirmed the arrest warrant remains active as of Monday.

