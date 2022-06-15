U.K. Rapper Unknown T Teases Collab With French Drill Artist Koba LaD 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Unknown T recently hooked up with French drill star and Def Jam artist Koba LaD for an international drill mash-up.

Unknown T is back in the studio less than a week after dropping his new Top Boy-inspired single.

This time, the East Londer is working on an international collaboration. Unknown T has linked up with one of the rising stars of the French drill scene, Def Jam artist Koba LaD.

Snippets of the multilingual track have emerged on social media featuring the drill artists and their entourage turning up in the studio. In one, Unknown T can be seen rapping along intently as the song plays in the background. Take a look at the clips below.

🚨[EXCLU] KOBA LAD X UNKNOWN T



Un feat a été enregistré cette nuit. pic.twitter.com/AS2kJZXAkd — rvpfr (@rvpfr_) June 14, 2022

On pourrait donc avoir droit à un featuring entre Koba LaD & Unknown T !



Les feats FR & UK se multiplient ces derniers temps et ça fait plaisir à voir. 😤@koba7binks & @unknwnt9 pic.twitter.com/Ujs4LZrt4I — HipHopDX France (@HiphopdxFR) June 13, 2022

Before working with Unknown T, the 22-year-old artist recently celebrated exceeding one billion streams on Spotify, reportedly making him the youngest French-speaking rapper to achieve the feat.

Unknown T Asks “Who Said Drill’s Dead?”

Meanwhile, Unknown T dropped his response to anybody questioning the strength of the drill scene last week. The “Who Said Drill’s Dead?” freestyle, which features a cameo from Top boy star Ashley Walters, is divided into two parts. T squares up to Dushane in “Just Landed” before moving locations for “Batty & Bench.” Check it out below.

Unknown T broke onto the scene with the success of his hit single “Homerton B” in 2018. The song launched his career and was the first U.K. drill song to achieve Silver certification. During a 2020 interview, he explained why he believes the track “was the first drill tune to commercialise the genre of drill itself.”

He claims everyone was “bored” by drill music “until I dropped ‘Homerton B,'” he said. “I incorporated the girls, the style, d’you get me? Little things like the billboards, the interviews, the magazines – it all brought a lighter side to drill.

Unknown T continued, “Man has made history making the whole drill thing commercial. But yeah, for me it’s just a blessing to see how much change man has made.”