Two generations of British rap collided as grime legend Skepta honored Central Cee at GQ’s Men of the Year bash in London.

Central Cee is topping off a stellar 2024 with a GQ Men of the Year award, presented to him by none other than British grime legend Skepta.

The West London rising star has arguably had the most successful year of any British rapper. In addition to racking up seven U.K. Top. 10 hits he topped the British charts with his Dave collab “Sprinter” for a record-breaking 10 weeks.

He also had a hugely successful single with Lil Baby, “BAND4BAND,” and became the first British rap artist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify.

With all that in mind, it was only right that he was honored at GQ’s Men of the Year 2024 ceremony in London on Tuesday night (19 November).

While toasting Central Cee, Skepta highlighted the younger rapper’s mastery of social media, stating, “I think that’s something that we could all take from.”

He added, “For Cench, the sky’s the limit. And we all know there’s more to come – who knows what he’s going to grow to be. I’m excited to see it.”

Central Cee reflected on his hectic year during his Men of the Year cover story.

“I’m doing mad things,” he explained adding, that he hasn’t been able to take it all in. “We’re all taking a flight every three days, every two days. We’ve even been to three countries in one day.”

Nonetheless, the work continues, as Cench is gearing up to release his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, in January.