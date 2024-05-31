USHER To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2024 BET Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner will be honored at the ceremony from LA’s Peacock Theatre.

USHER will continue to get his flowers at this year’s BET Awards on June 30. The R&B/pop legend will be the network’s latest Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

The BET Awards will present a special tribute performance to celebrate the icon’s legacy. Previously, BET named acts such as Whitney Houston, James Brown, Diana Ross, Prince, New Edition, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes as Lifetime Achievement honorees.

“The relationship between BET and USHER spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said.

USHER earned nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Four albums by the 45-year-old singer topped the Billboard 200 album chart, including 2004’s Confessions.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner’s fourth studio LP spent nine weeks at No. 1. The Recording Industry Association of America also certified Confessions as 14x-platinum in February 2024.

On February 9, 2024, USHER dropped his ninth studio album, Coming Home. That project arrived two days before the Dallas-born, Atlanta-bred entertainer headlined the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

“From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, USHER continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence,” Connie Orlando added.