Usher Announces Keke Palmer Will Play His Love Interest In New “Boyfriend” Video

Fans chimed in on the strategy to turn the controversy into promotion.

Usher has announced the release of his highly anticipated new single, “Boyfriend,” and fans are saying either he’s a marketing genius or he’s petty beyond belief. As he announced on Instagram, the “Confessions” artist will feature actress/singer Keke Palmer as his love interest in the music video.

“When fantasies become reality…’Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16 | Hit the link in my bio to set a reminder for the Official Music Video Premiere,” he captioned, prompting everyone to get in position to see the “gag.”

Of course, some of his 11 million Instagram followers lost their minds. The lyric of the song go, “Somebody says that your boyfriend’s looking for me.”

Comedian KevonStage wrote, “This is MENACE BEHAVIOR,” in the comment section, while another said, “This is GENIUS!!!!!”

Mad Skillz commented, “YOOOOOOU A WILLLLLLLLD BOOOOOOY,” as celebrity publicist Syreta Olgesby wrote what many were thinking, “Brilliance.” Yet another added, “So messy. Great promotion to pull us in!! We Herr for it.”

The video seems to address the debacle Palmer and her child’s father, Darius Jackson, got into earlier this year. As previously reported, Jackson was upset Palmer and Usher were bumping and grinding during one of Usher’s Las Vegas concerts. Palmer was dressed seductively and Jackson later took to Twitter to check her: “It’s the outfit thou. You a mom.”