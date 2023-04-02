Usher Crowned King Of April Fool’s Day During Dreamville Festival Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Usher was one of the headliners for the 2023 iteration of the Dreamville Festival that took place in Raleigh over the weekend. His set just so happened to fall on April Fool’s Day, so the R&B great decided to have some fun with the audience. Stepping into the spotlight, Usher grabbed the mic and said he had a “special surprise.” He then announced Beyoncé would be joining him onstage. The crowd went wild and waited in anticipation for several seconds. Usher looked toward the side of the stage like he was waiting, too. He eventually returned and coyly said, “April Fool’s.”

Usher shared a video of the prank to his social media with the caption, “It’s still April 1st right? @dreamvillefest.” He added both a shrug and laughing emoji for emphasis.

Dreamville Festival took place on Saturday (April 1) and Sunday (April 2). In addition to Usher, the first night included performances by Lil Durk, Ari Lennox and City Girls, among others. The second night boasted a co-headlining set from J. Cole and Drake along with Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame and more. Watch a clip of Usher’s prank above.