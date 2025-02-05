USHER Reveals Why He Walked Away From “Dreamgirls” & Skipped Grammys

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Usher revealed he had to turn down a role in “Dreamgirls” due to scheduling conflicts, while explaining why he skipped the Grammys.

Usher had the opportunity to star in Dreamgirls, but a packed schedule forced him to walk away from the role.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show , the “U Got It Bad” singer surprised host Jennifer Hudson with the revelation that he was once cast in the 2006 hit musical drama.

However, touring commitments ultimately prevented him from stepping into the role.

“You didn’t know that I was supposed to be a part of that movie, this movie you went on to win a major, major award for,” Usher said, referencing Hudson’s Academy Award-winning performance as Effie White.

Hudson, visibly stunned, responded, “Are you talking about Dreamgirls? Wait, you were going to be in Dreamgirls?”

Usher simply confirmed, “Yes,” as Hudson processed the revelation. “I didn’t even know this, y’all,” she added in disbelief.

Although Usher didn’t specify the character he was slated to play, reports at the time indicated he was cast as C.C. White, Effie’s brother, a role that ultimately went to Keith Robinson.

“I was so excited for what was getting ready to happen. (I) tried my hardest to kind of work around it, but, unfortunately, schedule just didn’t permit,” Usher explained. “I would have been a part of the history with you. But I am a part of the history with you because we all celebrate you for such an encouraging talent for our young women out here.”

Always quick on her feet, Hudson then proposed making up for the lost opportunity with a musical collaboration.

“I would love that,” Usher grinned.

Directed by Bill Condon, Dreamgirls featured an all-star cast, including Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, and Eddie Murphy. Later in the conversation, Usher also addressed his absence from the 2025 Grammy Awards despite being nominated for Best R&B Album for Coming Home.

The “Yeah!” hitmaker made a conscious decision to skip the event, explaining that he wanted to show respect for those affected by the devastating California wildfires.

“This is no disrespect to the (Recording) Academy or anything like that, but I didn’t want it to come across as disrespectful in any way. I wanted to make something that honored them because we’re hurting for them,” he said. “I know people that have lost everything. And I know tons of people out there that I’ve never met that have lost everything and I want to help those people.”