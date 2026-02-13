Vanilla Ice Giddy As 1990 Hit Returns To Charts Over ICE Politics – Updated

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” climbed to number three on Billboard’s rap chart as both ICE supporters and opponents used it in viral videos.

‌lVanilla Ice is pumped that his 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby” jumped back to number three on Billboard’s rap songs chart.

The climb happened because people on both sides of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement debates started using his track in social media videos.

The Florida rapper had no clue his song was trending again until he started scrolling through TikTok and other platforms.

“I honestly had no idea. You know, I could never imagine,” Vanilla Ice told WPBF 25 News. “You know, I just woke up one day and found out that my song is number one. 36 years later and I’m like, whoa. So I’m ready to go dancing again,” he said.

Protesters against ICE operations have been playing “Ice Ice Baby” at rallies across the country. Videos show masked activists blasting the song from speakers during demonstrations in Bristol and other cities.

One viral clip shows a black pickup truck driving past immigration advocates while playing the track at full volume.

Meanwhile, ICE supporters have created their own content using the same song. Social media users on both sides of the immigration debate have turned the 1990 hit into soundtrack material for political videos and memes.

Vanilla Ice said he welcomes any attention that drives his music but wants to stay out of political fights.

“Hey, man, I’ll take anything that drives my songs. You know, whatever makes people laugh and have fun because that’s all they’re doing is using it for little parodies and stuff like that,” he said.

The rapper made clear he won’t pick sides in immigration debates.

“I would never try to even comment on how to run a country, so I don’t. I’m neutral, you know, I don’t do anything. I stay in my lane, if that makes sense,” Vanilla Ice explained.

The neutral stance kind of matches his approach to other political situations. Vanilla Ice performed at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago New Year’s Eve parties on December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2025.

But, he bashed Amber Rose and Forgiato Blow for ripping off his hit to create their abysmal Pro-Trump track, “Trump, Trump Baby.”

“Ice Ice Baby” originally sampled the bassline from Queen and David Bowie‘s 1981 hit “Under Pressure” without permission. The unauthorized sampling prompted legal action by both artists and their representatives.

Vanilla Ice initially denied copying the bassline during interviews. He claimed his version was different because it had an extra note. The explanation didn’t hold up under legal scrutiny.

The rapper eventually settled the lawsuit out of court. Years later, he revealed he paid $4 million to purchase the publishing rights to “Under Pressure.” He said buying the rights was cheaper than fighting the case in court.

The purchase gave Queen members and Bowie songwriting credits on “Ice Ice Baby.”

This means Vanilla Ice now earns money from both his original rap and the underlying “Under Pressure” composition whenever the song gets played or streamed.

The current political resurgence has created bigger revenue streams for Vanilla Ice, who said he’s surprised by how his 1990 creation continues to find new audiences.