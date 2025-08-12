War Breaks Out Between Erica Banks & Label Boss Over BBL

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Banks blasted Carl Crawford as a “liar,” denying he paid for her full BBL and accusing him of being a terrible businessman.

Erica Banks is coming for Carl Crawford and denying his story that portrayed him as the savior of BBLs for his recording artists.

During an interview with RealLyfe Productions, the “Buss It” rapper let it fly, saying Carl’s not only lying about funding her surgery but calling him “a terrible businessman” and “a liar.”

She didn’t sugarcoat a damn thing either. Erica cleared the air, saying Carl didn’t shell out the full price for her Brazilian butt lift like he claimed.

According to her, he only fronted $5K of the $20K total, and she paid the rest — plus gave him his money back.

“He only loaned me $5,000 of the $20,000 it actually cost,” she said. “I paid for this. I paid too much money for this!… But honestly, I’m really happy with it, so I wouldn’t go back and get a reduction.”

Carl’s side of the story?

He’s telling folks he paid for the whole procedure and even started budgeting $20K for cosmetic surgery in artist development after seeing how much it “boosted” Erica’s confidence.

“Getting a BBL seem to bring a lot of confidence to these girls…when Erica went through the procedure, her confidence just shot through the roof. It was an investment in her,” Carl Crawford claimed.

He added, “Now I put 20 bands aside for any artist that I have to, you know, to basically have a BBL or anything that they need to get done.”

But Erica’s not here for the revisionist history. She said their relationship fell apart once she blew up off “Buss It,” and she wasn’t about to let him control her or take credit for things he didn’t do.

“He is a liar. He does not take care of his artist. Okay? And who wants to sit around and deal with that? We would bump heads because he couldn’t control me,” Banks said.