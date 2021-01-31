Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s Emotional “SNL” Debut

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper turned punk-rock heartthrob Machine Gun Kelly made his debut on “Saturday Night Live.”
MGK was the first performer for the legendary show’s 2021 season.
The rapper performed two of his big hits: “My Ex’s Best Friend,” and an emotional rendition of his song “Lonely,” which is about his late father. MGK was visibly emotional during his performance of “Lonely,” which is understandable.
He also had to overcome some last-minute technical difficulties before his performance. In the end, everything worked out great for the Cleveland rap star.
10 seconds before we played “lonely” on SNL, they came up and said the whole lighting board and set up we had for the performance crashed.
so we just had a spot light and the music,
that was the best thing that could’ve happened.
— Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 31, 2021
“10 seconds before we played “lonely” on SNL, they came up and said the whole lighting board and set up we had for the performance crashed. so we just had a spot light and the music, that was the best thing that could’ve happened,” Machine Gun Kelly revealed.
MGK’s father died in July of 2020, on the one-year anniversary of his big album Hotel Diablo.
“i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today. that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans,” MGK tweeted when his dad died. “But my father took his last breath this morning, and i’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life.”
i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today.
that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans…
but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.
i’m setting my phone down.
love you.
— Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) July 6, 2020
After his father’s passing, MGK said he regretted the strained relationship he had with his dad, for almost 25 years.
Hopefully, MGK will find some healing after the performance of “Lonely” on “SNL.” And his dad would be proud of his son’s growth since his passing in July of 2020.
The “Blonde Don” has kicked his drug habits. curtailed his drinking and is close to settling down with actress Megan Fox.
Last week, the celebrity couple sparked rumors they were already married when Fox was photographed wearing a ring on her left finger. Unfortunately, Megan was sporting a ring that read “f### you,” although the couple is planning to win as soon as she finalizes her divorce from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Take a look at MGK’s performance on “SNL” last night.