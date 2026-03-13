Wu-Tang Founder RZA Debuts 36 Cinema Distribution Label With Quentin Tarantino

RZA launched his 36 Cinema Distribution label and released his directorial revenge thriller “One Spoon of Chocolate” on May 1.

RZA is launching a film distribution label, 36 Cinema Distribution, and releasing his revenge thriller One Spoon of Chocolate theatrically on May 1, 2026.

The Wu-Tang Clan founder directed, wrote and produced the film, which draws from martial arts and exploitation cinema traditions.

RZA explained his vision for the project, stating, “My new film is my fourth feature film as a director. It embodies my journey as a filmmaker, to date, mixing action, drama, thrills, and substance.”

Quentin Tarantino came aboard to present the project, marking another collaboration between the two artists who previously worked together on the Kill Bill soundtracks.

The film stars Shameik Moore, Blair Underwood, RJ Cyler, Paris Jackson, Emyri Crutchfield, Michael Harney and Harry Goodwins.

It follows Unique, an ex-military convict seeking redemption in a small town, who uncovers a conspiracy involving local gang members and corrupt law enforcement connected to missing young men.

The story explores themes of survival, justice and personal transformation through action-driven sequences.

Tarantino released a statement saying, “As a filmmaker, RZA really brought home the bacon on an old-school, foot-to-ass, Revenge-a-matic. This picture drives audiences wild wherever it screens. We’ll sell you a whole seat, but you’ll only use the edge of it.”

36 Cinema Distribution, which RZA launched in 2020 as a virtual screening platform for classic kung fu films with live audio commentary, will now handle feature distribution for both new releases and classic titles through traditional theatrical runs and event screenings.

The label plans to acquire additional titles for future releases.

RZA composed the scores for Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 and Jim Jarmusch’s 1999 film Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai.

He scored One Spoon of Chocolate with Tyler Bates and made his directorial debut in 2012 with martial arts film The Man with the Iron Fists, which Tarantino produced.

Meanwhile, Tarantino has been in the media spotlight recently over his use of racial slurs in his films.

Actress Rosanna Arquette, who appeared in Pulp Fiction, criticized his frequent use of the N-word in his work.

Arquette said she is “over the use of the N-word” and stated, “I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.” The word appears roughly 20 times in Pulp Fiction, over 30 times in Jackie Brown and more than 100 times in Django Unchained.

Tarantino fired back at Arquette in a statement, writing, “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.”

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