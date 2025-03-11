Xzibit Hit With Restraining Order Over Alleged Threats To Kill Former Employee

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper Xzibit’s legal troubles intensify amid claims of intimidation and unpaid labor from a former employee.

Xzibit landed in serious legal hot water after a former employee filed a temporary restraining order claiming the rapper threatened his life over sensitive financial disclosures connected to Xzibit’s contentious divorce.

Julio Garcia, who previously worked closely with the rapper and reality TV star as a car detailer, alleged that Xzibit—real name Alvin Joiner—threatened him with a chilling warning against revealing any information about his properties, vehicles or other assets.

Xzibit allegedly told Garcia, “I’ll kill you,” immediately followed by a cryptic remark, “Good luck to you and Krista,” referencing Xzibit’s estranged wife, Krista Joiner.

The troubling accusations, reported by In Touch, described Garcia’s claims that he suffered years of unpaid labor and constant intimidation while employed by the entertainer.

Garcia described a scenario in which Xzibit allegedly compelled him to transport cannabis merchandise from Las Vegas to a warehouse located in Chatsworth, California.

Garcia disclosed the location of this warehouse—a facility allegedly connected to Xzibit’s cannabis ventures—while detailing the rapper’s high-end vehicles.

He claimed Xzibit threatened him with death if he dared to testify or expose details about these cannabis products and the warehouse itself.

Xzibit’s lawyer reportedly alleged Joiner manipulated witnesses through coercion and threats of legal action to shape their testimonies in her favor.

The temporary restraining order currently in effect compels Xzibit to maintain a minimum distance of 100 yards from Garcia, as well as from Garcia’s wife and daughter.

A court hearing is scheduled for March 19 to determine whether the restraining order becomes permanent or is dismissed entirely.