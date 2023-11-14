YNW Melly Learns New Start Date For Retrial As Judge Grants Delay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly remains in a Florida jail awaiting his retrial for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakschaser.

A Florida judge pushed back the start date of YNW Melly’s murder retrial. According to Law & Crime’s Cathy Russon, Judge John Murphy rescheduled the trial to February 5, 2024.

The retrial was supposed to begin on January 8, 2024. Prosecutors asked for a delay to handle various motions and depositions ahead of the trial.

Judge Murphy granted the request despite YNW Melly’s right to a speedy trial. The judge cited “extraordinary circumstances” warranting a delay, per Bryson Paul.

YNW Melly’s mother Jamie King reacted to the judge’s ruling on Monday (November 13). She lamented the latest delay in her son’s case.

“Lawsuits, lies, delayed trials, overdue bill, seeing death everyday at work but have no choice but to work,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Broken heart, sadness, stress, tears, fears, 5 years.”

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The rapper was previously tried for the murders this past summer, but the trial ended with a hung jury. He has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest.

Jury selection for YNW Melly’s retrial began in October. Last week, the process was disrupted when the defense made a misstatement while speaking to prospective jurors.

The defense asked Judge Murphy to strike the entire panel of jurors due to the error. The judge approved the motion. Jury selection is scheduled to resume in December.