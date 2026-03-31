YNW Melly Skips Court Hearing Ahead Of January 2027 Trial

YNW Melly skipped his March 31 court hearing, jeopardizing his bond bid before his January 2027 double murder retrial in Florida.

YNW Melly skipped his court appearance on Tuesday (March 31) and now his legal team is scrambling to keep his freedom bid alive before January 2027.

The Broward County hearing was supposed to set dates for pending motions, including one to modify his pretrial release conditions, but the rapper’s no-show created immediate complications for his defense strategy.

According to NBC Miami, the absence forced the court to reschedule critical proceedings that could’ve strengthened his position heading into the retrial.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Melly, who’s been locked up for nearly seven years waiting for his double murder case to finally go to trial.

Prosecutors dropped four charges against him in January, including witness tampering and criminal solicitation to commit murder, which should’ve been a major victory.

But his refusal to show up on Tuesday undermines the momentum he’d built after those charges were dismissed.

The charges that were dropped stemmed from allegations that Melly tried to pressure a key witness not to testify during his 2023 retrial, which ended in a mistrial after a deadlocked jury.

His co-defendant Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry took a plea deal and got ten years for witness tampering and accessory after the fact, while prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charges against him.

Melly’s facing first-degree murder charges in the October 2018 deaths of Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, both of whom were shot in a car after a night at a Fort Lauderdale recording studio. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The 26-year-old’s bond hearing is now scheduled for April 30, giving his attorneys another month to build their case for his release.

YNW Melly’s legal fight has dragged on for years, with judges repeatedly denying his freedom despite the mounting delays and complications in the case.

His retrial is set to begin in January 2027, nearly nine years after his initial arrest in February 2019.

The judge will have to weigh whether Melly’s seven years in custody, combined with the dropped charges and trial delays, justifies setting bond before his retrial.

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