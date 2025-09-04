Young Thug Apologizes To GloRilla For Calling Her “Ugly As F—” In Leaked Jail Call

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The YSL rapper blamed his scathing remarks on emotional stress during his incarceration.

Young Thug issued a public apology to GloRilla on Thursday (September 4) after a leaked jailhouse phone call revealed him insulting her appearance while speaking to his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist, calling the rapper “ugly as f###.”

The YSL rapper, who was previously incarcerated in connection with a sweeping RICO case, took to Twitter (X) to walk back his remarks, blaming the harsh words on the emotional toll of being locked up.

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” he wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

The apology followed a wave of backlash after audio surfaced of Thug criticizing GloRilla’s looks in response to her being compared to Rihanna. “That bitich ugly as f###. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b#### ain’t nothing,” he said in the call. “Long ass b####### ass wig, skinny s###, G####### big ass head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That s### ain’t nothing.”

GloRilla didn’t name names but appeared to respond with a cryptic tweet that many interpreted as a jab at Thug.

“Mind you dis da same n#### blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she posted.

Thug’s acknowledgment of his words drew mixed reactions online, with some users appreciating the accountability. “Finally a good tweet, this is a step in the right direction,” one person wrote. Another added, “Accountability. tThey don’t know the struggle of sitting in that box alone.”

The leaked call is one of several that have made their way online during Thug’s time behind bars. In another viral recording, he claimed he spent $50,000 to boost Gunna’s DS4EVER album to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 over The Weeknd’s Dawn FM in January 2022.