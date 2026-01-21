Zeethewizard Shooting: Arrest Made In New Year’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

U.S. Marshals arrested a man for murdering Dallas rapper Zeethewizard at Pinkhouse club on New Year’s Day after a fight broke out.

A man has been arrested for killing Dallas rapper Zeethewizard at a New Year’s party that went deadly wrong. U.S. Marshals grabbed Dameian Roberson on January 20th.

Dallas cops charged the 24-year-old with murder for shooting Zeethewizard outside the Pinkhouse Dallas club. The shooting happened around 3:45 in the morning on January 1. Five people got shot in the club’s parking lot near Empire Central Drive and the I-35E frontage road.

Zeethewizard was performing at the grand opening when everything went sideways. His family watched him take the stage right before midnight. They left after his set but he stayed to keep celebrating.

The 25-year-old rapper died four days later at the hospital on January 5. Four other victims survived their injuries from the shooting.

Zeethewizard was tight with platinum Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug. He was part of the “New Dallas” movement that’s been pushing unity in the city’s Hip-Hop scene. The Oak Cliff artist had just started making serious moves in 2023. He was signed to Future’s Freebandz label and was building buzz around his music.

Pinkhouse Dallas is an after-hours spot in Northwest Dallas. The venue was having its first night open when the violence erupted. Police haven’t released details about what led to the altercation. They also haven’t said what evidence connected Roberson to the murder.

The Pinkhouse shooting marked a tragic start to 2026 for Dallas Hip-Hop. The community is still processing the loss of the young artist. Roberson remains in custody, facing the murder charge. Dallas County prosecutors will handle the case moving forward through the court system.