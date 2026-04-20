‘I’m not paying extra’: Florida woman pays for remainder of $150 hair appointment on Cash App. Then the stylist tells her something shocking

Brea Sinclair (@breasinclair), based in Miami, had a “story time” about a recent wig install that went from a simple delayed appointment to a cautionary tale of rushed service due to double-booking and subsequent nickel-and-diming.

Miami-Area Wig Installation Goes South From the Jump

Sinclair says she booked a Thursday appointment at noon at Sophia Marie Beauty in Lauderhill, Florida. That morning, her stylist texted asking to push it to 1:30 p.m. She agreed. When Sinclair arrived, she waited another 30 minutes before the stylist began working at 2:00 p.m.

Then things just went downhill from there. She says a second client showed up around 3:00 p.m.—apparently having been booked an hour into Sinclair’s service. Sinclair says the stylist paused her install to tend to the other woman’s wig. What struck Sinclair wasn’t just the interruption but the general disorganization. Her stylist couldn’t confirm the second client’s appointment time and fumbled with tools, dropping them on the floor. She moved around like someone who couldn’t handle the pressure she created for herself.

“I’m paying you $150 to do my hair,” Sinclair says. “I’ve paid less, and it was more professional, more calm.”

Rather than endure a rushed job, she offered to let the stylist finish the other client first. In her head, though, the math was already done: She absolutely would not be getting a tip.

And Now the Matter of the Bill: Customer Uses Cash App

When the install wrapped, she owed $123 after a $27 deposit. Carrying six twenties, Sinclair handed over $120 and offered to Cash App the remaining $3. The stylist accepted, then asked for additional money to cover Cash App’s instant withdrawal fee.

“I wish you would’ve told me that,” Sinclair recalls saying. “Because I would’ve sent the money a different way.”

Sinclair felt the stylist’s desire to withdraw the money instantly was not her problem, so she would not pay extra to cover the transfer fee. Cash App allows free withdrawal within one to three business days.

She says that by Monday, the wig was already deteriorating. Upon closer inspection, which Sinclair shows, half the install underneath was unfinished. One side was properly laid; the other was not. Sinclair ended up fixing portions herself.

“I can do my own hair,” she says, “but I’m paying you to do it because I want that experience.”

Viewers Weigh in on Florida Woman’s Hair Salon Experience

A big question was asked: “Where’s the braid down?????” We are going to focus on this one question, because it is the biggest mystery of the entire TikTok video.

The “braid down” is the foundation step of a wig install. Your natural hair gets braided into flat cornrows so the wig sits smoothly and securely on top. It’s one of, if not the most important, parts of the whole process.

She showed it done down one side of the back of her head, but not the other side. The issue here is that it seems like it would be obvious to the client that the braiding wasn’t done during the appointment. It’s not exactly a feature you cannot feel being executed on your head.

(As a Black man writing this story, I get a haircut every week, and the line/edge is the most important part by far. You know when it’s messed up, or fixing to be messed up by less-than-capable hands, as it is happening.)

Stylists: The Double-Booking Dilemma

Sinclair’s story resonates with anyone who has dealt with borderline disrespectful service during a double-booking. Her stylist did not communicate the issue beforehand, leading to the double-booking, which usually turns into a nightmare for all involved—as it did here. The stylist was distracted, and her service wasn’t up to par.

According to industry professionals, the biggest mistake stylists make when stacking schedules is booking services they can’t precisely time, which can throw off the entire flow if one late client or literally any unexpected complication comes up.

AllHipHop reached out to Sinclair via TikTok direct message and comment, and Sophia Marie Beauty via Instagram direct message. This article will be updated if either responds.