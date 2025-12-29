‘I saw a transformation I can’t explain’: Chicago rock star said that he was with someone he saw turn into a shapeshifter. Years later, fans think they’ve determined who it is

The lead singer for one of the world’s most famous bands allegedly met a shapeshifter and claimed they were real back in 2018. But, commenters are now piecing together more theories as to what the Smashing Pumpkins all-star was really alluding to.

Billy Corgan, notable for his work with the Chicago-made band The Smashing Pumpkins, claimed that he saw someone physically shapeshift. He later discussed the incident with said being in an interview, saying that he discovered why they did so. According to some commenters, Corgan stated in later sections of the interview that he actually witnessed the transformation “twice.” While the alternative-rock frontman allegedly knows why the person “shifted” and how they did, he did not share those details with Howard Stern on his radio show, The Howard Stern Show.

@thestrangestdaily, a TikTok content page dedicated to “unsolved mysteries, true crime, paranormal, and all things strange,” shared the older clip to TikTok and YouTube, reflecting back on the interview with recent hindsight.

It led many people to question what exactly Corgan saw, as the singer seemed scared to even discuss the matter on air. “It’s a really messed-up story,” Corgan said.

Corgan’s Alleged Experience With a Shapeshifter

In 2018, Corgan discussed the concept of shapeshifters on air with Stern, saying he saw a “shapeshifter” morph in front of him.

During the interview, Corgan described minor details, as he was being “deliberately vague” on purpose.

“Let’s just say I was with somebody once and I saw a transformation that I can’t really explain,” Corgan said. He also mentioned that it was up there with “one of the most intense things” he had been through.

“ Imagine you’re doing something and suddenly you turn around and there’s somebody else standing there,” Corgan added. The singer clarified that he wasn’t at liberty to explain the situation fully, but that it was more “fantastical” than Stern could ever think.

Additional details, like the fact that Corgan saw the person “naked,” added to Stern’s curiosity on-air. The Smashing Pumpkins singer let Stern know that he would tell him more details in “confidence,” but Stern continued making guesses as to what the “shapeshifter” was.

“I can no longer discuss this,” Corgan reiterated. That’s where he closed the discussion.

Other media outlets caught on to Corgan’s hesitancy regarding the “shapeshifter” story, which he had previously mentioned in an interview with Mancow. Alternative Nation transcribed the interview where the frontman said, “If it would be dealt with as the phenomenon that it was, and the serious thing that it was, and the supernatural thing that it was, I would be more than happy to talk about it.”

Corgan also stated that demons do indeed exist, doubling down on his claims to The People’s Voice. The publication also stated that Corgan was being vague out of fear for his loved ones and career.

What Exactly Was Corgan’s Alleged Shapeshifter?

There are a number of mythical explanations as to what Corgan’s “shapeshifting” acquaintance really was.

There have been longstanding theories about alien lifeforms and reptilians, which have the ability to shift consciously. Many viewers immediately tied the subtext behind Corgan’s words to the reptilian conspiracy theory, which is thought to have originated from David Icke’s teachings. Icke proposed that many global leaders and important representatives are actually reptilian humanoids or serpents in the late 1990s.

Commenters on TikTok even referred to this specific distinction: That the bible said “serpents” instead of “snakes.” As one viewer stated, “Let’s just clarify that the Bible doesn’t use the word ‘snake’, but ‘serpent’.”

Others had theories that Corgan may have been speaking to an angel. As one viewer stated, “1/3 of the angels fell from heaven, as the Bible has repeatedly told us, angels can transform into humans. God told us to be careful, we never know when we are entertaining an angel!”

Regardless of what Corgan’s “shapeshifter” was, many commenters shared in seeing unusual, visceral transformations. There have also apparently been accounts of figures like Michael Jackson and Prince “floating” or suddenly vanishing into thin air, and despite having very little physical documentation, many claim to have experienced similar encounters.

A Very Specific Theory Emerges

Many commenters thought that they figured out exactly who Corgan was referring to. According to some online theories, the “shapeshifter” was Tila Tequila (legally named Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen).

Tila Tequila was a popular star on Myspace, which she then leveraged into an MTV dating show, “A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.” Corgan briefly dated the celebrity in 2009, appearing at the Bravo A-list Awards with the MySpace star.

Polarity Josh, a YouTuber with roughly 115,000 subscribers as of December 2025, posted a video that garnered 1.1 million views discussing the possibility. Polarity Josh managed to find a contact who was “in the same circles” as Corgan from the Chicago area. That contact supposedly added legitimacy to the idea that Tila Tequila may be a shapeshifter, but not a “reptilian.” Instead, they proposed that there’s a deeper web underneath, and that Tequila is a “gray.” Grays are gray aliens, which, according to reptilian theorists, have some reptilian features but do not have all of their characteristics.

Since she was dropped for another star on “A Shot at Love,” Tila Tequila hasn’t been in the spotlight. She’s apparently had a number of scandals and allegations placed against various forms of misconduct since her reality TV days, adding to her slow fade into obscurity.

It’s Likely Not Her

It’s worth noting that Corgan stated that the “shapeshifter” was not famous and included details that don’t necessarily match Tila Tequila’s description. Despite this, internet sleuths have concluded it could still be Tila Tequila and that Corgan added made-up details to throw people off from discovering her identity. All information regarding her being a “shapeshifter,” however, is alleged.

AllHipHop reached out to The Strangest Daily for comment via TikTok direct message and The Howard Stern Show, Tila Tequila, and Billy Corgan’s public relations team via email. We’ll update this story if they respond.