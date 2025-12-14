Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A California Amazon driver demonstrates the gap between the delivery workforce and their warehouse counterparts. Here’s why this sticker complaint is emblematic of a systemic issue.

TikTok creator Jaedon (@clear2rts) is an Amazon driver with a bone to pick with his warehouse colleagues. In a video posted on Nov. 25, he shows two packages with identical yellow stickers. “Stop [expletive] doing this [expletive], please,” he says.

The video currently has more than 250,000 views and 2,600 likes.

Why Did This Amazon Driver Call Out Warehouse Workers?

There’s a role in Amazon warehouses where an employee uses an induction gun to place stickers on the packages. These stickers, which are sometimes yellow, feature a short code known as a driver’s assist number.

That number is what many drivers use to identify packages at each stop, while warehouse workers use these stickers to assemble the totes given to Flex workers.

Employees on the induction line often note that it’s a physically and mentally demanding task that doesn’t leave a lot of room for error. When errors do happen, drivers like Jaedon have to improvise on their delivery route. That can sometimes lead to delivery delays.

Viewers Explain Amazon Driver’s Assist Numbers

In the comments section, Amazon workers from the warehouse to the road discussed Jaedon’s complaint.

“I’m confused, what’s the problem?” asked one viewer who presumably works on the warehouse side. “These yellow tags tell us which tote the package goes in so it goes on the correct route.”

A second viewer replied, “The issue is there are two separate packages with the same driver’s assist number (U69). Drivers are trained to look at this number.”

“To make it worse, they put the sticker over the label so you can’t see the address,” a third person said.

Other viewers argued that the issue is systemic and therefore can’t be blamed on individual warehouse workers.

“Come spend a day with us stowing packages,” said one person. “We all have our own personal laundry list of things that irritate us. However, that’s the process. Become one with it. Realize nothing is perfect and we are all doing the best.”

Someone else argued, “Look again. They have two different [Transportation Booking Numbers]. The system does that, not the people, and no one has any time to double check anything. Not even the problem solvers.”

All Hip Hop contacted Jaedon via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Amazon via email for comment.