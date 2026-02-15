‘You don’t like that I post about being sick?’: Friend group talks trash about a girl from high school who has MS. Then one sends her screenshots of the group chat

‘Some people graduate from high school but never really leave.’

A Canadian woman learns she is the subject of gossip in a group chat of former high school classmates. She isn’t shocked to learn she is the subject of discussion, but is disappointed to learn it’s about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Here’s what happened.

TikTok creator Sonny Reign (@sonny_reign) posted a video with her revelation on Jan. 14. It has since amassed more than 600,000 views.

What Is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that attacks the body’s nerve fibers, resulting in coordination issues, numbness, mobility challenges, and vision degeneration. In some cases, patients experience prolonged periods of remission followed by recurrence of symptoms. Others see their symptoms get progressively worse over time.

Canadian Woman’s TikTok Becomes Subject of Former High School Classmates’ Group Chat

“It has come to my attention that there is a group of girls from my high school, which, by the way, was over a decade ago, that like to share my videos amongst each other to make fun of me,” Reign says to start the video. “How did I find this out? One of them felt bad [and] came forth with the screenshots.”

Reign acknowledges that her TikTok can be considered “cringey” because she spoke in her videos as if she had a large audience way before she actually did. “And that was a big point of things that they kept bringing up,” she says. “Like, ‘Oh my god. Who is she talking to?’”

She says it’s OK if the women from the group chat want to discuss her social media presence, her children’s unconventional names, or her eating habits. “But there’s two things I don’t want to let fly here: one, my sickness, and two, my marriage.”

She invites anyone who has a problem with her illness or her relationship to block her. “I cannot help that I got a life-altering diagnosis that is chronic,” she says. “This disease will be with me for the rest of my life. And guess what? It’s changed how I live day to day. So I talk about it from time to time.”

Furthermore, she says, “Also, [I] bring it up because 11 Canadians a day get diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It’s really [expletive] important that we talk about it.”

Woman with Multiple Sclerosis Responds to Former Classmates

The second group chat topic Sonny wants to address is her marriage. “You can’t believe that someone would marry me?” she asks. “Well, guess what, girls? Some of us did some growing up in the last 10 years. Where are your husbands?”

She says she particularly resents the implication from the group chat screenshots that her husband will eventually leave her when her disease progresses. “My husband has known I was sick since the day we met,” she says. “He knows exactly what this disease does. He is with me on good days, bad days, everything in between.”

She concludes the video by saying she will continue to post her videos despite the opinions of the group chat. “You guys can have fun sending this video amongst each other to figure out which one of you ratted,” she says. “Let the games begin.”

Viewers React to the Post-High School Group Chat Drama

In the comments section of the video, viewers expressed disgust with Reign’s former high school classmates.

“Post the screenshots, queen,” suggested one viewer.

“Some people graduate from high school but never really leave,” a second person said.

“Who is she talking to? Well, you reached Scotland,” said a third person.

Another person said, “This is my first impression of you and I hope they know that there will now be 31 people seeing your videos from here on out.”

As of the writing of this article, Reign has 33,500 followers on TikTok.

AllHipHop contacted Reign via email for comment. We will update this story if she responds.

@sonny_reign Thier groupchat is about to have a lot of notifications ♬ original sound – sonny reign🧡🇨🇦