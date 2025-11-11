‘Now I go with much bigger equipment’: Florida Sam’s Club shopper used to ‘swear’ by this $97 Stanley Fatmax for roadside assistance. Here’s why he switched

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘My nephew started out with one of these.’

A Florida roadside assistance technician and Sam’s Club shopper says he used to swear by the Stanley Fatmax jump starter when he was first in the business. This is why he eventually switched.

TikTok user Julio (@theroadsidegenius) posted a video about the Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station during a visit to Sam’s Club on Oct. 9. He films the video in the aisle at an Orlando Sam’s Club where the Fatmax is on sale for $97.98.

“Roadside confessions,” Julio says to start the video. “When I first started doing roadside assistance, I swore up and down by this jump box right here. Because at that point in time in my life, it was $65 at Sam’s Club. I wouldn’t recommend it now, because now I go with much bigger equipment.”

Florida Man’s ‘Roadside Assistance Confessions’

In the comments section, several viewers weighed in to say that they can relate to Julio’s confession. It seems that he isn’t the first mechanic or roadside assistance tech to choose the Stanley Fatmax as their first jump starter.

“My nephew started out with one of these,” wrote one viewer.

“Got one at auction for $20 and loved it until a buddy left it in the rain and ruined it. But there’s definitely better options now and smaller ones too,” said a second viewer.

“Yes, we’ve all fallen short of the glory,” joked a third viewer.

Someone else asked what Julio would recommend instead. “JNC or NOCO,” he wrote.

Why Is Stanley Fatmax a Beginner’s Jump Starter?

The Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station is a jump starter with 24-inch jumper clamps, 1200 amps, a 120 PSI air compressor, and four USB charging ports. It features an alternator check button, a battery status button, and an area light power button. It also has a storage compartment and a nozzle adapter.

The Jump-N-Carry JNC660 jump starter Julio recommended, which generally retails for about $135, peaks at 1700 amps. They’re specifically designed for mechanics and other service professionals, so not only does it have more power, but it’s also known for its reliability and durability.

For $150, the NOCO GB50 will net you 1500 amps. That’s enough to jump start 30 vehicles on a single charge. It can jump start all terrain vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, tractors, trucks, vans, and even watercraft. That must be what Julio is talking about when he refers to “bigger equipment.”

All Hip Hop contacted Julio via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.