‘I’d be scared to drink it’: Woman tries to buy milk at Walmart. Then the price of the 2% gallon stops her in her tracks

‘Can you mail me some milk?’

A Georgia woman is stunned when she arrives in the milk aisle at Walmart and finds a gallon of 2% costs under $1.

TikTok user Josh’s Mom (@mrsheathere) posted a video with her discovery on Sep. 13. In the video, she is walking through her local Walmart.

“How much are y’all paying for milk where y’all are at?” she says. “I’m at Walmart trying to get groceries, and I needed some milk. I grab my little 2 percent milk, but you’ll never believe how much it is. $.92. A half gallon’s up here. $.53.”

She does acknowledge it’s not an across-the-board price. “This is on the Walmart brand milk,” she says. “When was the last time a gallon of milk was $.92? I can’t recall ever. This is just blowing my mind. Now what I need to see now is everything else come down a little bit.”

Viewers React to the Price of Walmart Milk

In the comments, viewers reacted with shock and jealousy at the low cost of Walmart milk where Josh’s mom lives.

“Can you mail me some milk?” joked one person.

A second person said, “Wait, what? I’m paying $4.58 in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.”

“Somebody messed up or it’s old,” guessed a third viewer.

Others said they wouldn’t consume milk that cheap. “I don’t trust it,” wrote one.

What Is Going On with the Price of Walmart Milk?

This isn’t surplus or rancid milk being sold at a discount. Instead, it appears to be the product of Walmart’s decision to open a milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia, earlier this year. It’s part of an effort from Walmart to shore up its supply chains and maintain the prices of its Great Value and Sam’s Club’s Member Mark brands.

As far as whether the milk is trustworthy, it’s sourced from area farmers and bottled at the Walmart plant. The milk will go to approximately 750 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the Southeast. And with regard to Josh’s Mom’s hope that other goods will get the same treatment? Walmart is working to eventually implement similar strategies with beef and vegetables.

All Hip Hop contacted Josh’s Mom via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Walmart via media contact form for comment.