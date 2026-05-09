‘I dont blame her for not trusting you’: California man helps woman at the bar. Then his girl goes off on him on speaker in the Uber. You won’t believe what happens next

“Drop-dead fantastic” is what this guy calls a woman he met at a bar years ago. What’s the issue? He had a girlfriend. After hearing the full story, many are saying they don’t trust him and understand why his girlfriend at the time didn’t trust him either.

Zach (@another_meathead) is known on TikTok for memes, gym stuff, and funny stories. One of his latest stories has a very special plot twist at the end. But first, the story begins with a girl he met at a bar two years ago.

‘After Hearing This, I Get the Ex Girlfriend’

“Ladies and gentlemen, lock the [expletive] in,” Zach starts. He explains that a few years ago, he went out to a bar with friends. His girlfriend at the time didn’t go, but he called her on the way there and promised to keep her in the loop about what happened all night. While he was at the bar with friends, he noticed a girl that he was attracted to.

“There was one girl, an extremely tall blonde girl, who I thought to myself, ‘Wow, she’s extremely attractive. It does not matter though, because I’m in a relationship.’ And yes, me saying that does make me seem like a bad guy and feel like a bad guy. However, I did think that she was beautiful—stunning, even. Gorgeous. Drop-dead fantastic,” Zach says.

Later in the night, this same gorgeous woman falls and has tons of blood all over her face because she hit her lip. Zach helps her up and gives her some napkins. That was the end of his interactions with her for the night. One of his roommates even got the gorgeous girl’s number.

On his way home that night, Zach called his girlfriend, and she was not happy about his interaction with this girl. Zach tells her he doesn’t appreciate her drama and will need to break up with her the next time she loses it over something so minuscule.

The video has over 556,800 views and 54,900 likes as of this writing.

“Honestly, i dont blame her for not trusting you,” says one comment about the situation.

“Lost me the second he said another girl who wasn’t his gf was beautiful,” another person says.

“Tbh as a married man I’m on your ex side,” a different person says.

“Intuition is spooky,” someone says.

Is Attraction Cheating?

Several commenters were in agreement with the ex for going off on Zach about this girl at the club. This raises the question: was he being unfaithful by thinking she was beautiful? Boundaries vary from relationship to relationship, so it’s important to establish what the norm is in your unique relationship.

According to BetterHelp counseling services, typically, being attracted to someone isn’t cheating. “Finding another person attractive can be natural and is not usually a sign of infidelity. However, if a person finds themselves constantly thinking about someone other than their partner — particularly in a monogamous partnership — it could be an indication of emotional disconnection and may lead to infidelity,” the source states.

Fate Is Real

Fast forward two-ish years. Zach has a new girlfriend, who TikTok has named “Lego girl” due to Zach getting Legos from her on their second date. They’re walking along Newport Beach and see the bar where Zach had the bloody encounter with the girl.

Lego girl tells Zach that the last time she was there, she fell and hit her head and started bleeding. Zach interrupts her and tells her he was the guy who handed her the napkins to clean herself up. Zach says they’ve been kicking their feet since piecing it together and are realizing they were fated to be together.

In another video, Zach explains that they met on Hinge and had also bumped into each other at another event before. They thought that event was the reason they thought they looked familiar.

“Oh my gosh, life is fantastic, fate’s real, karma’s a [expletive], and she love me,” Zach says.

AllHipHop has reached out to Zach via TikTok direct message and email for comment. We will update this if he responds.