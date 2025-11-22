‘Caught red-handed’: Honda dealership installs the wrong part on woman’s car. They charge her anyway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘I am so sorry, ma’am.’

This woman says a Honda dealership used its own parts instead of the ones she supplied to fix her vehicle. The internet is arguing over whether she should be charged.

On Oct. 14, Crissie Clay-Luckey (@crisseyluckey) posted a TikTok recording her interaction with two Bob Boyte Honda employees. According to Clay-Luckey, she was charged for the wrong parts. The viral video has amassed over 850,000 views.

Did Honda Dealership Install the Wrong Parts on This Woman’s Car?

In the video, an employee walks toward the woman filming, explaining the situation. “Parts were put on your ticket, they set the parts on the counter, and the technician took the parts,” explained the employee.

The employee gestured at the several empty boxes she held in her hand. “These were the spark plugs that were put in from Honda,” she continued. “We can give you a refund and then charge you full price.”

The technician walks out behind the employee to give more context. “I am so sorry, ma’am, I did not realize that you brought your own stuff,” explained the technician. “I put the Honda ones in there.”

The video’s text overlay reads “Honda Dealership Charged Me $159 to Install The WRONG Spark Plugs!”

Honda Customer Goes Into Further Detail on the Situation

Clay-Luckey explains the exact issue in more detail in the comments. “I brought them BETTER plugs than the ones they mistakenly installed from their own stock,” she wrote. “Then they refused to refund me for the error.”

The comments are divided over the predicament. While many questioned the legality of the dealership supposedly not issuing a refund, others defended the technician as having made an honest mistake.

“Wrong spark plugs isn’t the right wording,” wrote one commenter. “I would say, ‘They didn’t install the plugs I supplied.’”

“An honest mistake,” wrote another. “Easy fix. Just replace the plugs with hers (no warranty on her parts). No harm done. No reason to get upset, lady.”

Can the Honda Dealership Legally Charge Her for the Work?

If Clay-Luckey explicitly declined the dealership’s parts, installing different plugs and then billing her anyway could potentially violate Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act. However, it’s important to note that the act bars “deception, fraud, [or] false pretense” in transactions with consumers. In this case, it appears the dealership made a simple mistake.

All Hip Hop reached out for a statement to Clay-Luckey and Bob Boyte Honda via TikTok direct message.