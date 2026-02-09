‘This happens all the time’: Midnight ballerina reveals the biggest ick she gets from customers. Then a bartender chimes in

‘A lot of men go to the club to flex on other men.’

A “midnight ballerina” revealed what her “biggest ick” was while working with customers. The answer, as it turns out, may just be how uncomfortable men can be in empty spaces.

TikTok user Sav (@savshop.us), a duffle bag seller and dancer, expressed dismay at customers complaining about the atmosphere in the club she works at.

“My biggest ick when it comes to customers is … [when] they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, why is it so dead in here?’ Like, looking around, like, looking for other tables, other customers when there’s, like, a bunch of dancers there,” Sav explained. “Did you come in here to circle jerk with other customers, like, other patrons that came here to party?”

She posted her shock at some men’s behavior when walking into her club, which garnered over 3,000 views within the span of three days. Turns out, bartenders and others within the industry agree with her. Men, too, shared why they sometimes feel uncomfortable if they enter an empty club, adding to the conversation.

Why Would a Club Be Empty?

Many commenters rushed to add explanations as to why the club would be empty when a man comes in. Particularly, clubs tend to be emptier during the middle of the day rather than at night. It’s reasonable not to see anyone at the club at 3:00 p.m. on a weekday, like one commenter described.

“Had a man come in at open last week (like was literally at the door when we turned the music on) asking why we were dead,” said one viewer. “Like…sir it is 3 p.m. on a Tuesday. Girls aren’t even dressed yet. Why are YOU here?”

But for others, a club being empty could be a sign of something more dire. Industry workers consider empty clubs a recession indicator. For club visitors, it could also mean that something dangerous happened at the club to empty it out.

“Just like any other business, if it is empty there’s a reason,” added another commenter. “Is it because its a weekday mid afternoon? is it because the ballerinas are scammers? … because it got raided recently?”

All of those reasons could run through an average customer’s head, making them more likely to step out if they feel unnerved by the lack of social atmosphere.

Why Does It Disgust Bartenders?

A bartender chimed in on the conversation, adding that she also didn’t care for men’s quips and comments.

“This! As a bartender at a spicy club I literally look at them like why do you care,” said one TikTok user.

But there are a few reasons why an empty space can be unsettling, especially at a “spicy” club. Even if authorities haven’t raided the club and there’s nothing “going on,” it might feel off.

Generally, being in a more empty space is more liminal than being in a crowded one. When a person expects a large and bustling atmosphere, it can be unnerving to step into one that’s completely empty. Most customers at clubs don’t expect them to be in-between spaces, which can ruin the vibe.

“It’s a vibe thing. You can go to a restaurant with great food and service but if 80% of the restaurant is empty it feels weird,” one viewer shared.

Commenters added that most of the time, men who come into clubs and wait around for other men do so because they don’t have money themselves or because they want an audience of other men.

AllHipHop reached out to Sav via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ll let you know if she responds.