‘She asked about you’: North Carolina man’s friend passes his Insta along to a girl at the club. Little did he know she was planning a setup.

A North Carolina man went viral after sharing that a woman he was romantically involved with was not who she claimed to be.

On April 25, @smspwolf83 posted a TikTok describing finding a tracking device after inviting a woman to his residence. “Part one on how I got set up,” he said.

What Made This Situation So Unusual?

He says that he went to the club with his friends, and a woman asked his friend about him. The friend then gave the woman the TikToker’s Instagram information.

The TikToker says he messaged her the next day, and after about two weeks, she came to his apartment. He states that he was hesitant to bring her to his apartment, as he does not like people knowing his address. However, he eventually agreed. “Conversation is going good and everything,” he says.

The next time she comes, the man says she was in the bathroom for too long. He mentions that he does not hear her flush the toilet or run the sink. “So I go in there, and no signs of no bathroom being used,” he says. “Nothing. My sink was dry; my toilet still lifted up.”

After around the seventh time they see each other, he describes receiving a phone notification that there is an unknown device near him. “I’m pressing the button on my phone to make the device go off,” he says. “I don’t hear nothing.”

What Did He Do Next?

He says he received a notification at around 3 a.m. about an undetected device once again. “I hit the button again,” he says. “This time I hear it, but I can’t find it.”

He confronts her about putting a device under the bed. He says she was adamant that the device was not hers. In the second video he posted describing the events, he says that he leaves to get food. The tension is diffused by the time he’s back.

He says that he continues looking for the device with no luck after she departs. Then, on the way to see his friend, he receives the notification again. He and his friend begin trying to look for the device: “Soon as we about to give up looking for it, we find [it].”

He decides to keep it and waits before he asks her about it. Then, he says that after going out of town with her, they go back to her residence. He says that as she is in the shower, he starts looking around to see what he can find. “I go in the closet, and I look in this little bag,” he says. “I found a [expletive] police badge in her [expletive] bag.”

Bluetooth locator devices, such as Apple AirTags, have become increasingly associated with stalking and unwanted tracking complaints in recent years. The small devices are designed to help people locate personal belongings, such as keys, wallets, or luggage. However, law enforcement agencies and researchers have documented many cases where they were allegedly used to secretly monitor people’s movements.

Apple introduced anti-stalking notifications that alert users when an unknown AirTag appears to be traveling with them, which is similar to the alert the man describes receiving in his videos. Reports involving hidden trackers placed in cars, bags, and homes have become common enough that multiple lawsuits have been filed against Apple over the issue.

Modern iPhones are capable of detecting unknown AirTags moving alongside a user and can trigger repeated alerts, especially overnight or after extended proximity. Apple and Google have both expanded detection tools in response to safety concerns, though critics argue the protections still do not fully prevent malicious use.

Was the Woman an Undercover Police Officer?

While many commenters suspected the woman was an undercover police officer, parts of the TikToker’s story do not align with how most undercover investigations typically operate. Undercover officers generally require supervisory approval, documented investigations, and clear legal justification before conducting prolonged covert operations.

While there have been documented scandals involving undercover officers forming romantic or sexual relationships with targets, many law enforcement agencies explicitly prohibit that conduct because of ethical and legal concerns.

It should also be noted that simply possessing a police badge does not necessarily prove someone is an active undercover officer. Without additional evidence, there is no indication from the videos alone that the woman was actually law enforcement or that the situation involved a formal police operation.

AllHipHop reached out to @smspwolf83 for comment via TikTok comment and direct message and to Apple via email. We will update this story if either party responds.