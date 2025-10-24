Suge Knight Claimed He Would’ve Fought Dr. Dre Over Eve

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight revisited his connection to Eve and reignited his feud with Dr. Dre during a blunt interview that touched on loyalty, jealousy and industry politics.

Suge Knight didn’t hold back during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he reflected on his connection with Eve and reignited his long-running feud with Dr. Dre. Speaking from prison, the former Death Row Records boss addressed rumors about dating the Grammy Award-winning rapper and made it clear she still holds his respect.

“I still got a love for Eve today,” Knight said. “I like gangsta b######. I like b###### that bout their money, bout their life, to fight for what they want.”

He then turned up the tension with Dre, saying, “All Eve had to do is nod her m###########’ head and I would’ve broke Andre’s m###########’ jaw.”

Eve’s Memoir Sparked Questions About Her Link To Knight

The conversation stemmed from a claim in Eve’s memoir, where she allegedly said she dated Knight to get back at Dr. Dre after he dropped her from Aftermath Records. Knight didn’t confirm nor deny the relationship but referred to her as “the home girl” and spoke with clear admiration.

Knight suggested Eve’s early struggles in the music industry had less to do with her talent and more to do with internal politics.

“Eve is a survivor. I think Eve platform and Interscope was smaller than her. And she was so ahead of the game and her lyrics and when she knew what she wanted to do, it probably got jealousy involved in it. And that’s probably what happened,” he said.

Eve’s Early Career With Aftermath Was Short-Lived

Eve joined Aftermath at 17 after impressing Dre during a surprise audition in Philadelphia. He flew her to Los Angeles and signed her early in the label’s formation. But the partnership didn’t last.

According to Eve, her constant presence in Dre’s studio sessions without an invitation wore thin. She admitted in past interviews that her eagerness may have led to her being dropped.

Knight’s comments seemed to support the idea that Eve’s ambition may have been too much for the label to handle at the time.

Knight Applauded Eve’s Success And Compared Her To Cardi B

Knight also praised Eve’s current status as a businesswoman and cultural figure. “She’s a billionaire. She can choose what she want to do how she want to do it,” he said.

He then compared her to Cardi B, calling them both top-tier in the game. “Two of the same baddest [b######] around,” he said. “Cardi B is still the best to ever do it.”

Knight’s remarks added another chapter to his long history of public shots at Dr. Dre and highlighted Eve’s rise from a teenage rapper to a powerful figure in entertainment.

Eve was dropped from Aftermath in the late 1990s before launching her solo career with Ruff Ryders.