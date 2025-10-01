Why Damon Dash’s $25M Bankruptcy Might Not Save His Films

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash’s bankruptcy filing is being challenged in court as a lawyer cites his interviews and online posts to push for the auction of his business assets.

Damon Dash is under renewed legal pressure in Florida as an attorney representing filmmaker Josh Webber urges a federal judge to approve the auction of Dash’s business holdings, despite his Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.

Christopher Brown, Webber’s lawyer, filed court documents arguing that Dash’s bankruptcy does not protect him from debts tied to defamation and other intentional misconduct. Brown also claims Dash continues to portray himself as financially stable in public, while failing to pay court-ordered damages.

“The bankruptcy filing only covers his personal property,” Brown wrote. “It does not impact the assets of Poppington LLC, which remain subject to auction.”

Legal Battle Traces Back to Dispute Over “Dear Frank”

The conflict stems from a long-running dispute over the film Dear Frank, which Webber produced and Dash was originally hired to direct. Webber and his company, Muddy Waters Pictures, removed Dash from the project, accusing him of being intoxicated and unprofessional on set.

Dash later rebranded the film as The List and attempted to sell it to networks, prompting Webber to sue for defamation and copyright infringement. A jury awarded Webber more than $800,000 in damages.

Brown then moved to seize Dash’s business interests, including Poppington LLC, and requested that a U.S. Marshal oversee their public sale.

The legal fight escalated in March 2024 after Dash appeared on the Earn Your Leisure podcast and accused Webber of stealing the film. According to court filings, Dash’s remarks allegedly cost Webber a $4 million deal with a film distributor.

Webber filed a new defamation suit and secured a $4 million default judgment after Dash missed court deadlines and failed to attend mediation.

Bankruptcy Filing Sparks More Questions Than Answers

Earlier this month, Dash filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida, listing less than $5,000 in assets—including a $500 phone, $2,500 in jewelry and $100 in cash. His filing also shows over $25 million in liabilities, including $8.7 million owed to the IRS and New York State, nearly $650,000 in unpaid child and spousal support, and more than $5.5 million in unsecured legal claims.

Brown argues that Dash failed to disclose valuable assets, including intellectual property and his life rights, which could be sold to repay creditors. Brown also pointed to Dash’s public statements, including a September 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, where Dash claimed he had $5 million in the bank, a Sony Music deal for his group “Black Guns,” and a book contract.

Judge to Decide on Poppington Auction

Federal Judge Robert Lehrburger is reviewing whether the auction of Poppington LLC’s catalog—including films like Honor Up and Too Honorable—can move forward. Brown noted that Dash has not filed any legal motion to stop the sale and blamed Dash’s own legal maneuvers for delays.

In 2024, Dash’s one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records was auctioned for about $1 million to cover tax debts and support payments. The court has already approved the sale of Dash’s film studio and streaming platform. A decision on the Poppington assets is expected soon.