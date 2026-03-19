50 Cent Eyed For Kimbo Slice Movie Role According To Director Eif Rivera

A Kimbo Slice biopic could be coming and Eif Rivera thinks 50 Cent might be the perfect choice to bring the backyard legend to life.

Director Eif Rivera is already thinking blockbuster while the rest of us are still catching up. The respected music video director quietly slid into The Real Report Show recently and let something slip that has people in both Hip-Hop and film circles raising their eyebrows. Rivera says he is developing a biopic on the late street fighting legend Kimbo Slice and he already has a very interesting name in mind to play the role. None other than 50 Cent.

Now that is the kind of casting rumor that makes you pause for a second.

During the conversation, Rivera also spoke on his connections to Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, two artists he has worked with visually over the years, but it was the Kimbo Slice revelation that really stood out. The idea of 50 stepping into the role of the backyard brawling icon feels unconventional at first glance. Then again, when you think about 50 Cent’s evolution from rapper to television powerhouse with the Power universe and multiple film projects under his belt, it suddenly does not feel so far fetched.

Kimbo Slice, born Kevin Ferguson, became a viral phenomenon before viral fame was even fully understood. Grainy backyard fight footage turned him into a cultural attraction and eventually opened doors to MMA promotions like EliteXC and the UFC. His story has always felt cinematic. From Miami street legend to global combat sports figure, there is a lot there to unpack emotionally and culturally.

Rivera clearly understands the assignment. He has spent years helping craft the visual identities of street artists and understands how authenticity translates on screen. If he is serious about approaching 50 Cent, it would also make sense from a business standpoint. Curtis Jackson has proven he knows how to turn street narratives into premium television.

The big question is whether 50 would actually take on the physical transformation and dramatic responsibility that comes with portraying someone as physically imposing and emotionally complex as Kimbo. It would not be his first time playing a real life figure, but this would certainly be one of his most physically demanding roles.

For now, this is just early talk. And if nothing else, it is definitely a conversation starter.