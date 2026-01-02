50 Cent & Papoose Troll Each Other For New Years Roast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and Papoose just turned old tension into a New Year AI troll war, with Claressa Shields caught in the crossfire.

On New Years Day, Papoose decided to walk into 50 Cent’s house of trolling.

50 Cent rang in the New Year with AI, old beef and poor Claressa Shields caught a stray as Hip-Hop’s Mega Troll shook things up. The G-Unit boss posted an AI manipulated clip that dropped Papoose and Claressa Shields into a dramatic scene from the cult film Black Sister’s Revenge. Pap played a reluctant love interest who gets slapped across the face. “Now you see, that’s assault!” followed by “You can’t just go around putting your hands on PEOPLE. LOL Happy New Year!”

If 50 Cent throws a rock, he knows which window will crack. And Pap’s window shattered.

Papoose did the unthinkable and responded with his own AI, not bars. He portrayed 50 Cent in hoop earrings, a bra, tight shorts and twerking in a strip club. The visual is crazy. Click here to see it, because he has denied us the ability to embed it. You will see it below since 50 responded.

“No NO No stop deflecting Curtis,” he wrote. “The world is STILL waiting for ya response to Fab & them. You from southside do something? Fight or flight? Holla if you need a ghostwriter Champ… I mean Chump!”

That line refers to the Let’s Rap About It tension situation with Fabolous, Maino, Dave East and Jim Jones. Fab dropped the bomb and Jim stomped on his foot.

There are a number of theories about how this started. Some say 50 openly thirsted for Remy Ma back in the day when she was married to Papoose. She’s still technically married to him. Then there was the matter of Claressa having Rick Ross walk her out in her last fight. He’s still beefing with Rozay.

Now AI has entered the chat…there will be no diss records I recon. 50 fired back…the ill uno reverse.

Can you believe all this started with some furs and family time? Allegedly…..

Pap spent Christmas with his mother and family. Not his EX wife! You are misinformed for sure — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 30, 2025