Adin Ross Gets His Cheeks Clapped For Dissing Doechii & Megan Thee Stallion

Adin Ross’s inflammatory remarks about Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii just cost him two brand deals. And possibly his last big of industry goodwill.

Adin Ross Gets Dragged by His Own Mouth—And His Bag Pays the Price

Adin Ross and his mouth are at it again, but this time, the consequences are financial. Good! During a livestream with Akademiks, the corny content creator revealed he lost two brand deals after goign at Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii. What a clown! If clout-chasing was a professional sport, he’d be LeBron James.

He recently admitted that he lost a pair of pricey deals. Adin, you talk slick you get dealt with! No, that does not make sense, but if you know Hip-Hop you know I am quoting somebody. There is a bit of history to this whole thing.

In ’20, Adin decided to poke fun at the Tory Lanez shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. that is a whole mess, but he spoke on it. He felt the need to challenge the ruling of the court. He called Megan a b-word and called her a liar. I am still trying to figure out where his voice matters in any of this, but Ok.

But he didn’t stop there.

He decides to call Doechii “an entitled, unintelligent piece of sh#t” for wanting umbrellas to cover her up at the Met Gala. He’s like a Baby Tucker Carlson and begged people to stop listening to her music. Man, FOH. I think they were right in deading any deals he had. Now, it hit me that this could be BS. Who would give him millions? He did not mention the names of the brands in question. I would love to know so I can support them.

This isn’t cancel culture—this is consequence culture.

-illseed out