Ari Lennox Relates To Blxst Amid His Harrowing Personal Account Of Home Invasion

Ari Lennox reveals her dogs were pepper sprayed during a burlary incident similar to what Blxst just posted about on his Instagram.

Ari Lennox has revealed she recently dealt with an experience similar to what Red Bull Records artist Blxst vented about on Instagram while traveling.

In case you missed it, artists such as Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, D Smoke and more showed support to Blxst after he spoke out and condemned a burglary that occurred at his home, disturbing and frightening his family and causing him to feel helplessly frustrated while touring abroad.

Blxst also shared security footage of the incident, remarking on how hard it was for him not to “crash out” in the immediate aftermath of the home invasion. While the Shea Butter Baby vocalist didn’t have the capability to share footage of the incident, she opted to vent her frustrations with the burglary attempt on of Los Angeles home, much like Blxst did, in a lengthy video she recently shared.

“My house got burglarized,” Lennox said. “I was renting a home in LA, n###as burglarized my home. Pepper sprayed my dogs and I wrote a song about it.”

Unlike Blxst, Lennox was actually in town when the burglary occurred, which she went on to remark about during her summation of the incident.

“So when that happened I was just like, ‘F##k this, I’m not going nowhere’,” she said. “It was crazy. The night that it happened, I stayed at the house and everything. I just was in so much shock. I didn’t want to go to a hotel, but it was really wild. Luckily I wasn’t there, but it was weird.”

Lennox theorized how it could have been a calculated attack, given the specific lengths the intruders went to pull off the burglary.

“It happened at a time where it’s like, ‘How the, did they know I had dogs? How the f### did they know I wouldn’t be home? It was weird as f##k,'” she said.

Ari Lennox then turned her attention to Blxst’s incident, saying, “And when I say I saw what happened to Blxst, I feel every word. I can’t imagine having to actually be there or my kids being there. That’s horrifying. So yeah, when that happened, I said, ‘F##k this.’ I’m damn sure not flying to Raleigh to even get on a plane.

“I have to have some sense of security and level-headedness. And at that point I was completely depleted and done. I said, ‘I can’t, I can’t, can’t.’ I couldn’t leave home. I couldn’t leave my dogs. I couldn’t do it. So next year for sure, I think I’ll be in a better space in general.”

Last month, Marlon Wayans spoke out after two intruders entered his home late at night through a rear window in a robbery attempt that was discovered when employees arrived in the morning and found the place ransacked. Marlon shared a similar post on Instagram after the fact, addressing the “ROBBERS and OTHERS” in the caption of the post with a PSA.

“I am the WRONG N* to ROB. Save your energy,” Marlon wrote. “Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead. Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s### is too heavy!!!

“You want to carry all that b#######? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own s### valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better [target] thank you and love you… still.”

Check out the footage Blxst shared of the burglary that occurred recently at his home below.