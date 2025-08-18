Benny The Butcher & Freddie Gibbs Rumored To End Beef, Westside Gunn Checks In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs may have finally ended their beef after a surprising airport meetup caught on video by Westside Gunn.

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs might be putting the beef down. Yes, you read that right. After years of tension, sneak disses, and Internet foolery, it looks like the long-running beef could finally be coming to an end. It might have happened in the most unexpected place possible: an airport. WOW.

Word got around after Westside Gunn, Benny’s brother and fellow Griselda boss, posted some video footage of the two men in conversation. It wasn’t the clearest clip in the world, but the vibe was felt. The background looked suspiciously like airport territory, and Westside even mentioned “neutral ground.” There’s no ground more neutral than an airport terminal, where TSA is lurking. One wrong move and you are “fed’s property.”

This is good news, folks. Hip-Hop has seen way too much real-world drama lately, and to see two titans possibly working things out is a sigh of relief. Benny, Conway, and Westside Gunn back in full motion with Freddie Gibbs? Come on! That’s a dream scenario for the underground Hip-Hop fans all over.

Freddie Gibbs has been running laps lyrically, and Griselda’s machine is still firing on all cylinders. The culture needs this type of energy. competition without a destructive fallout. As much as we love the aggressive raps, nobody needs more violence. A peaceful resolution doesn’t weaken the movement(s)! Unity over everything!

Right now, nothing is officially confirmed, but fans are celebrating.

It is a win not just for Griselda and Gibbs, if it pans out. Hip-Hop can really use this.

We’ll keep you updated as more details come out.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPHGN192MMSC8-Eq4BY/