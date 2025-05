Beyoncé’s surprise nod to Ras Baraka in New Jersey may have signaled more than love—it could be a boost to the Hip-Hop mayor’s run for governor.

Something subtle but significant happened over Memorial Day weekend. Beyoncé lit up New Jersey with another dazzling performance. There’s nothing out of the ordinary there. She typically brings greatness to the stage every time.

But there was a surprising moment during her set that deserves a closer look. Walk with me. In one segment, Beyoncé showcased a powerful spoken word piece by none other than Ras Baraka, the current mayor of Newark. Bro also has some deep Hip-Hop roots.

Now, that might’ve flown under the radar for some, but those who know, know. Before becoming a political force, Ras Baraka was a respected poet and activist in the mold of his father, the legendary Amiri Baraka. He brought his poems to stages like Def Poetry Jam. His voice has been with us for a long time.

So why did Queen Bey feature Ras in her show? Was it a creative nod to the culture of the region? Or was it a not-so-subtle endorsement as Baraka makes a serious bid for governor of New Jersey? I think it could be a bit of both. Baraka’s voice being elevated in one of the biggest shows on Earth doesn’t feel like a coincidence. (Big Wink. Wink!)

As Baraka shifts gears from mayor of Newark to gubernatorial hopeful, his alliance with Hip-Hop remains unwavering. Over the years, he’s brought Hip-Hop into the heart of Newark—using it as a tool for education, youth engagement, and social change. He helped establish the Hip-Hop Political Convention in the early 2000s, and his administration has embraced artists, not shunned them. Ras has never turned his back on the streets or the culture; he’s made it part of the solution.

From what I’m hearing, some major Hip-Hop figures are rallying behind Brother Ras as the race heats up. There are some fundraisers on the horizon and probably some high profile campaign appearances. This isn’t a man parachuting into politics from celebrity. He’s someone who’s been grounded in community work, activism, and cultural relevance for decades. He did not just pop out to get arrested.

Let’s keep it real and this is for the naysayers especially. We’re living in a time where hard-fought protections are being stripped away, and predatory politicians are trying to roll us back to a darker time. That’s why it matters to support people who actually give a damn. People who don’t just talk, but act. People who’ve lived the struggle and fought to transform it.

I’m not here to tell you what to do. I’m saying—check out Ras Baraka. Look at his record. Look at how he’s used art, Hip-Hop, and public policy to uplift people. Then decide if he’s someone worth voting for in this next chapter. I already have.

Here you go, hit the link!

https://www.rasforgovernor.com/