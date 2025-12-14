Blueface Comments On Ex Chrisean Rock Getting Slapped In Compton

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock says the Compton altercation was a moment of self-reflection, as Blueface says she’s playing with gang culture like a fool.

Blueface responded publicly after Chrisean Rock was reportedly involved in an altercation in Compton, making it clear that Los Angeles is not a place to be taken lightly. He warns her not to “play with L.A.” implying the situation could have escalated dangerously and stressing how serious street tensions can be in that area.

“Don’t play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don’t know about,” he said on social media with the “SMH” emoji.

Chrisean Rock was physically assaulted at Wilson Park, Compton. She says that she acted in self-defense and was just trying to do some good.

In a video posted to social media, Chrisean said the confrontation occurred after she participated in a community parade and spent time engaging with children at the park, playing basketball and football. She also noted that she led prayer circles during the gathering and was preparing to leave when the situation escalated.

“I get it, I’m a celebrity, but I’m not somebody you can test like that,” Chrisean said in the video, explaining that she felt disrespected and targeted in the moment. “I was defending myself. I don’t want trouble. I’m trying to do better and stay on the right path.”

Like Blueface noted, people at the park urged her to leave the area, citing safety. By the way, her child was there, but was whisked away from the scene of the crime. The other kids around were there to witness the sad state of affairs.

I am not going to highlight it, but the locals are clowning her. So, offered to slap her again. Another post I saw called her a “Blood-Crip.” Not sure what that means, but they are taking it light, not caring what positive changes ol’ girl is making.

In a vid, Chrisean swears she is making personal changes. I am thinking she should include not going to the hood for a while. She promised herself to stay away from negative influences, abstaining from alcohol and smoking…and committing to celibacy. She maintained she was unafraid during the confrontation and that scared her.

As of publication, authorities have not confirmed whether police were called or if any charges were filed in connection with the incident. No official statements have been released by event organizers or law enforcement.