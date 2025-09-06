Cardi B Says “Jokes On You Internet” As Pregnancy Rumors Get Crazy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B faked a pregnancy with a pillow during her assault trial, but fans are questioning whether the antics overshadow her upcoming album.

Cardi B and controversy are like peanut butter and jelly; they just go together. Fresh off a courtroom victory in her recent assault case, she’s not only walking away with a win. She left that opposing lawyer looking like burnt toast. She was so entertaining, people considered it a show they were sad to see go. Cardi “ate him alive” and then got moving forward to more pressing matters.

Cardi was busy running another play. For months, the rumor mill has swirled about her being pregnant again. Some said she looked it, some said she wasn’t and others were flat-out confused. In the middle of testifying, she declared her pregnancy was a “disability” that seemed to be impacting her NOW…you saw it. She was hobbling out of court and needed help getting into the black truck.

Turns out, Cardi had been trolling the whole time. After the trial wrapped, she revealed that she wasn’t pregnant at all. She had been rocking a pillow under her clothes, waddling around like she was nine months in! Theatrics that we truly did not care about. But, we did. She sure got a big kick out of it.

The real story is the music. Cardi’s been teasing her upcoming project, titled Am I The Drama? but outside of a few singles, the public hasn’t been given that album-level moment she’s capable of. The court antics, fake pregnancy reveals and social media spectacles keep her name buzzing. (You know there is a BBL-sized “but” coming.)

But the question persists: Do people still care about the music, or are they starting to get fatigued by the circus?

Hip-Hop in 2025 has had its wins, but the scene is desperate for a heavy-hitter to drop something game-changing. Cardi’s a big dog! She’s got the charisma and star power to do it. I am admittedly a little tired of gimmicks. I want the bars, the artistry.

I could be barking up the wrong tree, but we need more commercially and culturally viable artists.

Drama is cool, but Hip-Hop needs to give birth to some more classics!