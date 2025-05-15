Charlamagne Tha God & Jonathan Majors Link Up With Hood Legend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors and Charlamagne Tha God are teaming up for True Threat, but they are linking with a hood legend to learn the 52 Blocks fighting style.

Charlamagne Tha God and Jonathan Majors are teaming up–but not for a podcast or a viral moment. They’re joining forces for True Threat, a raw, culture-driven action film that could reshape how the world views Black martial arts on screen.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop months ago, Jonathan Majors subtly revealed that he was deep in training for an upcoming project. That project now has a new partner in C Tha God Is now confirmed: True Threat, directed by Gerard McMurray (The First Purge, Burning Sands), will build with the infamous host.

The film dives into the world of 52 Blocks, a unique fighting style often called “hood martial arts.” 52 Blocks is an underground system of movement, rhythm, and defense that originated in Black communities, particularly in New York. It combines boxing, blocking, and elbow maneuvers that has been long been used in street fights. Sometimes, a headbutt is included!

Majors isn’t just playing, he’s being trained by experts! I know the legend that is training him too! I won’t say right now, but look below to “see.” It is all real, all New York and AllHipHop! He’s also putting his body all the things like he did for his role in Magazine Dreams. Now, that says a lot. Anyway!

Charlamagne’s involvement hints at deeper cultural layers in the film, but we have to find out exactly what he brings to the table. While 52 Blocks has often been reduced to a “jailhouse” technique, that label barely scratches the surface. True Threatintends to elevate it, and I am with that!

True Threat is shaping up to be more than a movie. It could be a movement. Remember fighting karate, but not knowing karate? Well, now a lot of kids know karate for real. I see it the same with 52 Blocks!

Here’s that interview again.