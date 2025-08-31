Chris Brown Meet-N-Greet Goes Viral After $2,000 Underwear Moment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman reportedly paid Chris Brown $2,000 at a meet-and-greet just so he could pull off her underwear, sparking viral debates about money, relationships and priorities.

I’m aware this isn’t a new news report, but something had to be said. What is going on with people? Specifically, women?

Apparently, a woman paid Chris Brown two thousand smackeroos at a meet-and-greet just so he could remove her underwear. Two racks. “Now you see ‘em, now you don’t.” Now you see money, now you don’t is more like it.

Chris Brown is getting his money. God has blessed him with a swagger that has chicks acting this way. These dudes on the internet like to preach, “Send her $500. Pay her rent. Get her hair done!” Then we see some ladies doing this. I think we need to re-think this dating thing again.

Let me bless you with some real game. If a woman likes you, you don’t have to do all that. Read that again slowly. A lot of dudes bragging about dropping stacks, but the women turns around and does that? YUCK!

Chris Brown didn’t buy that chick a car, he didn’t pay her light bill and he definitely did not get her Muppet eyelashes done. She paid him. What if that $2,000 came from another dude? Imagine sponsoring a woman’s Chris Brown fantasy package and seeing it online with commentary like this? By the way, I’d never marry a woman like that because she is likely to destroy you one day. Financially illiterate women need not apply.

Check out this hot take:

Breezy slid those drawers off…I hope…I won’t finish that statement. I will say that he probably saw that the simp ran out of money paying for. Now, hope this isn’t coming off the wrong way. I’m not saying don’t take care of your woman. But don’t get hypnotized these online standards that people manufacture. Be careful about who you date. Breezy probably didn’t even remember her two seconds after that happened.

I might be crying in my car from loneliness, but I didn’t give a girl $2,000 to lust over Chris Brown.