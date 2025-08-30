Could Snoop Dogg Really Lose The Voice Gig Over His Podcast Comments?

Snoop Dogg’s comments about Disney’s “Lightyear” have NBC folks thinking about firing him from The Voice.

Homophobia was the case that they gave him…this time.

Snoop Dogg is in the hot seat – not over music, weed or murder either! The West Coast legend is reportedly about to be fired from NBC’s The Voice! The “bosses” are deciding whether he still belongs on their star-studded judge’s panel. You know why. He made some remarks about Disney’s Lightyear, as a grand parent taking his baby out. The show’s big Season 28 premiere is around the corner and he might be terminated.

The whole mess started on the It’s Giving podcast, where Snoop admitted he took his grandson to see the Pixar flick. Instead of praising the animation or the popcorn, admitted he was “scared to go to the movies” after seeing the film’s portrayal of a same-sex couple. “Oh s##t. I didn’t come here for this s##t!,” he said. The podcast has reportedly scrubbed the comments, but the damage was already done.

I think there has to be come context to it all, but I do not think that matters now. Snoop has been free to express himself more than most people. He has rapped about killing, smoking…and his family, love and fun. But he does this interview and all the things he has done, bad or good are meaningless. That is a powerful contingency. Because, earlier this year, Black folks were upset over the Trump stuff and nary a grape was burst.

Now production insiders are whispering that this might be the final straw for Snoop. The final straw. According to The Sun, they sat the OG down and said something like, “The Voice is supposed to be an inclusive, apolitical, [and] family-friendly. And it just makes contestants and even some crew members, not feel like the set is a safe space since they have all different kinds of people part of making this show come to life.” Translation: Snoop gotta go!

Somehow he did not get burned from the Trump stuff, but they thought about it. He was reportedly already skating on thin ice after openly supporting Donald Trump. I’d think that helped him at that time since America had just elected that goof.

With the new season just around the corner, NBC has to make a tough call! Keep Snoop and weather the storm or face potential boycotts. Unc has likely learned a valuable lesson about today…

We with you Snoop, but watch it.